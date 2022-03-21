Menu
New and Used Nissan Kicks for Sale in Mississauga, ON

Showing 1-36 of 36
Used 2019 Nissan Kicks S | Backup Cam | Heated Seats | Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Nissan Kicks

S | Backup Cam | Heated Seats | Bluetooth
$20,950
+ tax & lic
69,000KM
White
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2022 Nissan Kicks S - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto for sale in Kitchener, ON

2022 Nissan Kicks

S - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
$23,344
+ tax & lic
150KM
Super Black
Kitchener Nissan

Kitchener, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Kicks S | Backup Cam | Heated Seats | Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Nissan Kicks

S | Backup Cam | Heated Seats | Bluetooth
$20,450
+ tax & lic
78,000KM
Black
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SV * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Push Button Start * Back Up Camera * Heated Cloth Seats * Dual Climate Control * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel for sale in Cambridge, ON

2019 Nissan Kicks

SV * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Push Button Start * Back Up Camera * Heated Cloth Seats * Dual Climate Control * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel
$26,995
+ tax & lic
61,091KM
White
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2022 Nissan Kicks SR for sale in Toronto, ON

2022 Nissan Kicks

SR
$28,333
+ tax & lic
99KM
Blue
Sherway Nissan

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Nissan Kicks S, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Siri Eyes Free, & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2018 Nissan Kicks

S, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Siri Eyes Free, & More!
$21,988
+ tax & lic
84,000KM
Grey
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Nissan Kicks SR | LEATHER | TOUCHSCREEN | BOSE | BLACK RIMS for sale in Brantford, ON

2021 Nissan Kicks

SR | LEATHER | TOUCHSCREEN | BOSE | BLACK RIMS
$30,888
+ tax & lic
16,284KM
Blue
Car Nation Canada

Brantford, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SV, Apple CarPlay, Back Up Cam, Clean Carfax! for sale in Brampton, ON

2019 Nissan Kicks

SV, Apple CarPlay, Back Up Cam, Clean Carfax!
$23,495
+ tax & lic
91,557KM
Super Black
Autoplanet

Brampton, ON

Used 2018 Nissan Kicks SV for sale in North York, ON

2018 Nissan Kicks

SV
$23,990
+ tax & lic
45,083KM
Blue
CrediCar

North York, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Kicks GREAT ON GAS, SUNROOF, TOW TONE ROOF, 360° CAMERA for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Nissan Kicks

GREAT ON GAS, SUNROOF, TOW TONE ROOF, 360° CAMERA
$25,999
+ tax & lic
58,292KM
Red
Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Nissan Kicks SR, Bose Audio, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth! for sale in Clarington, ON

2020 Nissan Kicks

SR, Bose Audio, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth!
$27,995
+ tax & lic
18,750KM
Blue
Autoplanet

Clarington, ON

New 2022 Nissan Kicks SR for sale in Toronto, ON

2022 Nissan Kicks

SR
$26,803
+ tax & lic
99KM
Black
Sherway Nissan

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Nissan Kicks SV - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay - $158 B/W for sale in Kitchener, ON

2020 Nissan Kicks

SV - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay - $158 B/W
$26,005
+ tax & lic
26,941KM
Cayenne Red / Super Black
Kitchener Nissan

Kitchener, ON

Used 2020 Nissan Kicks S | Backup Cam | Heated Seats | Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON

2020 Nissan Kicks

S | Backup Cam | Heated Seats | Bluetooth
$21,950
+ tax & lic
77,000KM
Black
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SR, Reverse Camera, Leather, Remote Start, Heated Seats, & Much More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2019 Nissan Kicks

SR, Reverse Camera, Leather, Remote Start, Heated Seats, & Much More!
$24,995
+ tax & lic
57,000KM
Orange
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Nissan Kicks S - PRO PILOT - REVERSE CAM - CARPLAY for sale in Oakville, ON

2021 Nissan Kicks

S - PRO PILOT - REVERSE CAM - CARPLAY
$27,988
+ tax & lic
7,000KM
White
Roger's Motors

Oakville, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SR | LEATHER | TOUCHSCREEN | BOSE | ONLY 20 KM! for sale in Brantford, ON

2019 Nissan Kicks

SR | LEATHER | TOUCHSCREEN | BOSE | ONLY 20 KM!
$28,888
+ tax & lic
20,279KM
Super Black
Car Nation Canada

Brantford, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Nissan Kicks SV | Backup Cam | Heated Seats | CarPlay for sale in Toronto, ON

2020 Nissan Kicks

SV | Backup Cam | Heated Seats | CarPlay
$21,950
+ tax & lic
94,000KM
Black
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Nissan Kicks SV 2WD for sale in Cayuga, ON

2020 Nissan Kicks

SV 2WD
$27,795
+ tax & lic
36,475KM
BLK
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Nissan Kicks SV 2WD for sale in Cayuga, ON

2018 Nissan Kicks

SV 2WD
$22,395
+ tax & lic
73,307KM
Blue
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Nissan Kicks S 2WD for sale in Cayuga, ON

2019 Nissan Kicks

S 2WD
$21,995
+ tax & lic
76,256KM
Grey
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Nissan Kicks SV, Reverse Camera, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2018 Nissan Kicks

SV, Reverse Camera, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry & More!
$23,222
+ tax & lic
41,000KM
Black
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Nissan Kicks 2WD for sale in Cayuga, ON

2019 Nissan Kicks

2WD
$27,495
+ tax & lic
37,804KM
Gray
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Nissan Kicks SV / BACKUP CAMERA / HEATED SEATS / KEYLESS GO / for sale in Hamilton, ON

2018 Nissan Kicks

SV / BACKUP CAMERA / HEATED SEATS / KEYLESS GO /
$25,900
+ tax & lic
42,522KM
Grey
Daleo Motors

Hamilton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SV 2WD for sale in Cayuga, ON

2019 Nissan Kicks

SV 2WD
$25,995
+ tax & lic
46,973KM
Black
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Nissan Kicks SV AUT0 A/C H/SEATS APPLE CARPLAY REAR CAMERA 35K for sale in North York, ON

2018 Nissan Kicks

SV AUT0 A/C H/SEATS APPLE CARPLAY REAR CAMERA 35K
$26,990
+ tax & lic
35,998KM
Grey
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

North York, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2022 Nissan Kicks SV - Heated Seats - Remote Start for sale in Kitchener, ON

2022 Nissan Kicks

SV - Heated Seats - Remote Start
$27,005
+ tax & lic
3,657KM
Super Black
Kitchener Nissan

Kitchener, ON

Used 2020 Nissan Kicks SV 2WD for sale in Cayuga, ON

2020 Nissan Kicks

SV 2WD
$27,995
+ tax & lic
20,729KM
Orange
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Nissan Kicks SR 2WD for sale in Cayuga, ON

2018 Nissan Kicks

SR 2WD
$23,995
+ tax & lic
83,362KM
Silver
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SR WITH LEATHER for sale in Bradford, ON

2019 Nissan Kicks

SR WITH LEATHER
$26,995
+ tax & lic
29,153KM
Blue
Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales

Bradford, ON

New 2021 Nissan Kicks SV for sale in Toronto, ON

2021 Nissan Kicks

SV
$25,128
+ tax & lic
6,112KM
Grey
Sherway Nissan

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Nissan Kicks for sale in Barrie, ON

2019 Nissan Kicks

$CALL
+ tax & lic
22,467KM
Gray
The Loan Arranger

Barrie, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Nissan Kicks SV for sale in Cambridge, ON

2018 Nissan Kicks

SV
$CALL
+ tax & lic
CALL
White
Greg Vann Nissan

Cambridge, ON

New 2022 Nissan Kicks S for sale in Maple, ON

2022 Nissan Kicks

S
$25,757
+ tax & lic
11KM
KBY-Boulder Gray P
Maple Nissan

Maple, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2022 Nissan Kicks SV for sale in Maple, ON

2022 Nissan Kicks

SV
$26,815
+ tax & lic
20KM
Super Black
Maple Nissan

Maple, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2022 Nissan Kicks SV for sale in Maple, ON

2022 Nissan Kicks

SV
$27,115
+ tax & lic
22KM
Boulder Grey Pearl
Maple Nissan

Maple, ON

Buy From Home Options