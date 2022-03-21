Filter Results
New and Used Nissan Kicks for Sale in Mississauga, ON
Showing 1-36 of 36
2019 Nissan Kicks
S | Backup Cam | Heated Seats | Bluetooth
$20,950
69,000KM
White
2022 Nissan Kicks
S - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
$23,344
150KM
Super Black
Kitchener Nissan
Kitchener, ON
2019 Nissan Kicks
S | Backup Cam | Heated Seats | Bluetooth
$20,450
78,000KM
Black
2019 Nissan Kicks
SV * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Push Button Start * Back Up Camera * Heated Cloth Seats * Dual Climate Control * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel
$26,995
61,091KM
White
Lebada Motors
Cambridge, ON
Buy From Home Options
2018 Nissan Kicks
S, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Siri Eyes Free, & More!
$21,988
84,000KM
Grey
2021 Nissan Kicks
SR | LEATHER | TOUCHSCREEN | BOSE | BLACK RIMS
$30,888
16,284KM
Blue
Car Nation Canada
Brantford, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 Nissan Kicks
SV, Apple CarPlay, Back Up Cam, Clean Carfax!
$23,495
91,557KM
Super Black
Autoplanet
Brampton, ON
2019 Nissan Kicks
GREAT ON GAS, SUNROOF, TOW TONE ROOF, 360° CAMERA
$25,999
58,292KM
Red
Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers
Toronto, ON
Buy From Home Options
2020 Nissan Kicks
SR, Bose Audio, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth!
$27,995
18,750KM
Blue
Autoplanet
Clarington, ON
2020 Nissan Kicks
SV - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay - $158 B/W
$26,005
26,941KM
Cayenne Red / Super Black
Kitchener Nissan
Kitchener, ON
2020 Nissan Kicks
S | Backup Cam | Heated Seats | Bluetooth
$21,950
77,000KM
Black
2019 Nissan Kicks
SR, Reverse Camera, Leather, Remote Start, Heated Seats, & Much More!
$24,995
57,000KM
Orange
2021 Nissan Kicks
S - PRO PILOT - REVERSE CAM - CARPLAY
$27,988
7,000KM
White
Roger's Motors
Oakville, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 Nissan Kicks
SR | LEATHER | TOUCHSCREEN | BOSE | ONLY 20 KM!
$28,888
20,279KM
Super Black
Car Nation Canada
Brantford, ON
Buy From Home Options
2020 Nissan Kicks
SV | Backup Cam | Heated Seats | CarPlay
$21,950
94,000KM
Black
2020 Nissan Kicks
SV 2WD
$27,795
36,475KM
BLK
2018 Nissan Kicks
SV 2WD
$22,395
73,307KM
Blue
2019 Nissan Kicks
S 2WD
$21,995
76,256KM
Grey
2018 Nissan Kicks
SV, Reverse Camera, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry & More!
$23,222
41,000KM
Black
2018 Nissan Kicks
SV / BACKUP CAMERA / HEATED SEATS / KEYLESS GO /
$25,900
42,522KM
Grey
Daleo Motors
Hamilton, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 Nissan Kicks
SV 2WD
$25,995
46,973KM
Black
2018 Nissan Kicks
SV AUT0 A/C H/SEATS APPLE CARPLAY REAR CAMERA 35K
$26,990
35,998KM
Grey
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.
North York, ON
Buy From Home Options
2022 Nissan Kicks
SV - Heated Seats - Remote Start
$27,005
3,657KM
Super Black
Kitchener Nissan
Kitchener, ON
2020 Nissan Kicks
SV 2WD
$27,995
20,729KM
Orange
2018 Nissan Kicks
SR 2WD
$23,995
83,362KM
Silver