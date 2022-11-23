2007 Ford Ranger

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,495 + taxes & licensing 1 3 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9357598

9357598 Stock #: M273

M273 VIN: 1FTZR45E37PA95597

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 136,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Exterior Fog Lights Trailer Hitch Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.