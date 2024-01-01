Menu
<p>Certified! Clean CarFax report. 4.3L 6 cylinder engine and 4 wheel drive. Seating for 6. Equipped with Bluetooth supported by Chevy MyLink, factory remote start, dual climate control and back-up camera. Price plus taxes and licensing.</p><p>3 year/70 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $4000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $1769+HST</p><p> </p><p>Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest, professional and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. Were here to help.</p>

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

225,000 KM

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Miedemas Auto Sales

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9

519-940-3766

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
225,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GCVKREH4FZ397347

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 225,000 KM

Certified! Clean CarFax report. 4.3L 6 cylinder engine and 4 wheel drive. Seating for 6. Equipped with Bluetooth supported by Chevy MyLink, factory remote start, dual climate control and back-up camera. Price plus taxes and licensing.

3 year/70 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $4000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $1769+HST

 

Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest, professional and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. We're here to help.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Heated Seats

Warranty Available

CD Player
Bluetooth

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Miedemas Auto Sales

Miedemas Auto Sales

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9
$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Miedemas Auto Sales

519-940-3766

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500