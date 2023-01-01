Menu
2011 Ford F-150

105,534 KM

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
Ideal Quality Automobiles

519-264-1166

Location

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

105,534KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EF0BKD15185

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 105,534 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN DETAILED & INCLUDES A MTO SAFETY CERTIFICATE..... ROAD READY!!

 

Buy Here - Pay Here - We Finance

 

Please fill out our financing form @ https://idealqualityauto.ca/financing/ your information will be viewed by our IN-HOUSE FINACING TEAM ONLY. NO CREDIT CHECKS. The Information you give us will help us finance you for one of our Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. 

 

Ideal Quality Automobiles Inc. is conveniently located just off the 402, 10 minutes west of London, in Beautiful Mount Brydges. Ideal has been serving South-Western Ontario since 1988 & are family owned & operated. We are an OMVIC registered dealer and active member of UCDA.  As a member, we stand behind all of our vehicles and strive to provide all our customers with the best possible experience when purchasing a new vehicle. We carry a great selection of certified pre-owned cars, vans, SUVs and trucks.

Ideal Quality Automobiles Inc is an licensed Motor Vehicle Inspection Station registered with the MTO for all your vehicles repairs and maintenance. Safety Certificates available upon inspection.

 

 

 

Carfax Report Will Be Provided With Every Vehicle!

 

 

 

Up to 3 Year/ 60,000KM Power Train Warranty Available For $2200.00+ hst No Deductables No Claim Limit

 

 

 

TEXT Justin @ 519-933-4184 with Inquires Anytime OR Please Call Doug @ (519) 264-1166 OR TEXT anytime @ 519-872-3223

 

 

 

Visit Us at 644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON, N0L 1W0 Serving Southwestern Ontario Since 1988

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Auxiliary Audio Input
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

