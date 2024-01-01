2017 Toyota RAV4

Menu
THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN DETAILED & INCLUDES A MTO SAFETY CERTIFICATE..... ROAD READY!!

Buy Here - Pay Here - We Finance

Please fill out our financing form @ https://idealqualityauto.ca/financing/ your information will be viewed by our IN-HOUSE FINACING TEAM ONLY. NO CREDIT CHECKS. The Information you give us will help us finance you for one of our Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. 

Ideal Quality Automobiles Inc. is conveniently located just off the 402, 10 minutes west of London, in Beautiful Mount Brydges. Ideal has been serving South-Western Ontario since 1988 & are family owned & operated. We are an OMVIC registered dealer and active member of UCDA.  As a member, we stand behind all of our vehicles and strive to provide all our customers with the best possible experience when purchasing a new vehicle. We carry a great selection of certified pre-owned cars, vans, SUVs and trucks. 

Ideal Quality Automobiles Inc is an licensed Motor Vehicle Inspection Station registered with the MTO for all your vehicles repairs and maintenance. Safety Certificates available upon inspection.

Carfax Report Will Be Provided With Every Vehicle!

Up to 3 Year/ 60,000KM Power Train Warranty Available For $2200.00+ hst No Deductables No Claim Limit

TEXT Justin @ 519-933-4184 with Inquires Anytime OR Please Call Doug @ (519) 264-1166 OR TEXT anytime @ 519-872-3223

Visit Us at 644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON, N0L 1W0 Serving Southwestern Ontario Since 1988

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

51,056KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3DFREV0HW650141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 51,056 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

