2008 BMW 3 Series
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
170,070KM
Used
VIN WBAVA33568KX83852
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PB0385A
- Mileage 170,070 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2008 BMW 3 Series is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This sedan has 170,070 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 230HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
