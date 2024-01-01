$CALL+ tax & licensing
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe
GLS
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
146,075KM
Used
VIN 5NMSG13E49H291682
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PB0369A
- Mileage 146,075 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This SUV has 146,075 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 242HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
