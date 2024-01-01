Menu
Account
Sign In
New Arrival! This 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>This SUV has 146,075 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 242HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

146,075 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
146,075KM
Used
VIN 5NMSG13E49H291682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PB0369A
  • Mileage 146,075 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This SUV has 146,075 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 242HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD LOADED! MUST SEE - TOURING for sale in Kanata, ON
2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD LOADED! MUST SEE - TOURING 84,913 KM $31,495 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE PRIME XSE! PLUG IN HYBRID for sale in Kanata, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE PRIME XSE! PLUG IN HYBRID 46,483 KM $49,695 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Versa SV - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay for sale in Kanata, ON
2021 Nissan Versa SV - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay 63,433 KM $21,295 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Contact Seller
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe