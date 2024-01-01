$9,998+ tax & licensing
2011 BMW 3 Series
335i xDrive
2011 BMW 3 Series
335i xDrive
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$9,998
+ taxes & licensing
204,329KM
Used
VIN WBAPL5C58BA921354
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Special
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 204,329 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Park Assist, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Climate Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Sport Suspension
The 2011 BMW 3 Series upholds its legacy of high quality handling and performance. This 2011 BMW 3 Series is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
From its excellent well rounded performance and handling, to the superbly built interior that is impeccable in every way, this 3 Series is arguably the best drivers car within its segment. The 3 Series is the ultimate family friendly compact that can tackle everyday chores and open road driving with ease. A quiet and high quality cabin provides the smoothest and most calming driving experiences, but when unleashed this 3 Series shows its true legacy as a tight and well built performance vehicle that remains unmatched.This sedan has 204,329 kms. It's special in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Driver seat memory
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Selective service internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Grille
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 45
Run flat tires
Safety
BMW Assist
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Seating
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Aluminum center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Controls
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Security
Audio system security
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Rear door type: Trunk
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Heated windshield washer jets
Aluminum dash trim
Aluminum door trim
Express open/close glass sunroof
Headlight cleaners with washer
Self-leveling headlights
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru and skibag
Silver aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Capacity: 61 L
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Front Head Room: 978 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.0 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 953 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.5 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 878 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,054 mm
Overall Width: 1,817 mm
Max cargo capacity: 450 L
Wheelbase: 2,760 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,408 mm
Overall Length: 4,541 mm
Overall height: 1,421 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,399 mm
AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio
Curb weight: 1,730 kg
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 2,210 kg
Bi-Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights
Type of tires: Run-flat AS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
$9,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2011 BMW 3 Series