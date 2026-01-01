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2013 Honda Civic
Coupe LX
2013 Honda Civic
Coupe LX
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$11,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
122,668KM
VIN 2HGFG3A52DH003115
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dyno Blue Pearl
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # P0737
- Mileage 122,668 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, A/C, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, USB
The 2013 Honda Civic takes a step back in the right direction with impressive features, a sophisticated new look, and much-improved refinement overall, says to The Car Connection. This 2013 Honda Civic Coupe is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The 2013 Honda Civic Coupe is sure to capture your attention with a new look and attitude. This Civic offers impressive performance and efficiency while still providing the fun you want in a two-door car. The cabin is quite spacious, making it a practical alternative for everyday commutes. To keep pace with a rapidly evolving market, the 9th-generation Honda Civic under went a makeover for the 2013 model year. Key revisions include an all-new body structure, refreshed front and rear end styling and more premium, soft-touch materials inside the cabin. This coupe has 122,668 km. It's Dyno Blue Pearl in colour. It has a Manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
The 2013 Honda Civic takes a step back in the right direction with impressive features, a sophisticated new look, and much-improved refinement overall, says to The Car Connection. This 2013 Honda Civic Coupe is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The 2013 Honda Civic Coupe is sure to capture your attention with a new look and attitude. This Civic offers impressive performance and efficiency while still providing the fun you want in a two-door car. The cabin is quite spacious, making it a practical alternative for everyday commutes. To keep pace with a rapidly evolving market, the 9th-generation Honda Civic under went a makeover for the 2013 model year. Key revisions include an all-new body structure, refreshed front and rear end styling and more premium, soft-touch materials inside the cabin. This coupe has 122,668 km. It's Dyno Blue Pearl in colour. It has a Manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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$11,998
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2013 Honda Civic