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<b>Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning!</b><br> <br> With handsome styling, above-average performance, and solid build quality, this Hyundai Accent represents a strong choice for a small car in the subcompact class. This 2013 Hyundai Accent is for sale today. <br> <br>Its hard to find style, safety, and value in a fun to drive package, but thats exactly what this Hyundai Accent delivers. Leave compromise behind and enjoy this fun, economical Accent filled with modern design and advanced safety features. Let this Hyundai Accent change your idea of small cars. This hatchback has 174,452 km. Its nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.<br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2013 Hyundai Accent

174,452 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2013 Hyundai Accent

GL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

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13993668

2013 Hyundai Accent

GL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
174,452KM
VIN KMHCT5AE3DU099080

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RB0500A
  • Mileage 174,452 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning!

With handsome styling, above-average performance, and solid build quality, this Hyundai Accent represents a strong choice for a small car in the subcompact class. This 2013 Hyundai Accent is for sale today.

It's hard to find style, safety, and value in a fun to drive package, but that's exactly what this Hyundai Accent delivers. Leave compromise behind and enjoy this fun, economical Accent filled with modern design and advanced safety features. Let this Hyundai Accent change your idea of small cars. This hatchback has 174,452 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
Compact Spare Tire
Halogen Headlamps
Body-colour front/rear bumpers
Body-colour door handles
Body-colour heated pwr mirrors
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers
Hood insulator
14" x 5.0" steel wheels w/full wheel covers
Rear chrome garnish
Front grille w/chrome accents
Centre high mount stoplight
P175/70TR14 low roll-resistant silica all-season tires

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Cargo Cover
Remote Fuel Door Release
Front/rear floor mats
Rear seat heater ducts
Rear window defroster w/timer
12-volt pwr outlet
Front map lamp
Overhead sunglasses holder
Ignition immobilizer system
Cloth door trim
(3) assist grips
Cloth Seat Trim
Air filter
Dual Vanity Mirrors
60/40 split-folding rear bench seat
Driver seat armrest
Front centre console w/(2) cupholders
Front passenger-side seatback pocket
(3) adjustable rear headrests
Reclining heated front bucket seats -inc: 6-way height-adjustable driver seat w/adjustable active head restraints
Pwr windows -inc: driver auto-down
Glove box w/damper
Metal painted interior accents
Front door pocket storage compartments -inc: bottle holders
Rear garment hooks (2)
Tilt steering wheel -inc: mounted audio controls
Metal painted interior door handles
Active Eco w/indicator
Instrumentation -inc: black gauges, speedometer, tachometer, odometer, coolant temp, fuel level, digital clock, adjustable illumination

Seating

Heated Seats

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Front stabilizer bar
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
90-amp alternator
MacPherson strut front suspension
Rear torsion beam axle
Engine cover
1.6L DOHC GDI D-CVVT I4 engine
36-amp-hr battery
Motor driven pwr rack & pinion steering
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: lock-up torque converter

Safety

Brake Assist
Front/rear crumple zones
Child safety rear door locks
8-KPH bumpers
Front/rear side curtain airbags
3-point seatbelts for all seating positions
Shift interlock system
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Passenger occupancy sensor
Dual front side-impact airbags
Dual frontal airbags
Side impact reinforcements
Front height-adjustable seatbelts -inc: seatbelt force-limiters & pretensioners
Electronic stability control (ESC) -inc: traction control system (TCS), vehicle stability management (VSM)

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Micro roof antenna
AM/FM/MP3/CD audio system -inc: USB/iPod aux input jack, (6) speakers

Additional Features

Anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
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613-714-8888

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Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2013 Hyundai Accent