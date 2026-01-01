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<b>Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning</b><br> <br> The Toyota RAV4 stands out in the competitive compact SUV segment. This 2014 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Gloucester. <br> <br>If youre shopping for a compact SUV with good cargo space, a car-like ride, and excellent reliability, the 2014 Toyota RAV4 is worth a look. Audio buffs will love the straightforward Entune audio system that includes apps and Bluetooth audio streaming for added convenience. A short time behind the wheel of the Toyota RAV4 reveals a vehicle that is well-balanced, quiet at highway speeds and smooth riding over most surfaces. The RAV4 for 2014 uses high-quality plastics and soft-touch surfaces to create a comfortable and inviting interior. This SUV has 160,000 km. Its Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.huntclubvw.com/requests/credit.html target=_blank>https://www.huntclubvw.com/requests/credit.html</a><br><br> <br/><br>At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen. </br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o

2014 Toyota RAV4

160,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2014 Toyota RAV4

XLE

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13992936

2014 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1

613-521-2300

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
160,000KM
VIN 2T3RFREV8EW213778

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N8035A
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning

The Toyota RAV4 stands out in the competitive compact SUV segment. This 2014 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.

If you're shopping for a compact SUV with good cargo space, a car-like ride, and excellent reliability, the 2014 Toyota RAV4 is worth a look. Audio buffs will love the straightforward Entune audio system that includes apps and Bluetooth audio streaming for added convenience. A short time behind the wheel of the Toyota RAV4 reveals a vehicle that is well-balanced, quiet at highway speeds and smooth riding over most surfaces. The RAV4 for 2014 uses high-quality plastics and soft-touch surfaces to create a comfortable and inviting interior. This SUV has 160,000 km. It's Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.com/requests/credit.html



At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.

Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Hunt Club VW

2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
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613-521-2300

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Myers Automotive Group

613-521-2300

2014 Toyota RAV4