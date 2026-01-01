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2024 Mazda CX-30
GS - Low Mileage
2024 Mazda CX-30
GS - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3840
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
24,312KM
VIN 3MVDMBCM9RM622055
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Crystal BL
- Interior Colour BLACK, CLOTH UPHOLSTERY
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AP0164
- Mileage 24,312 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay!
The versatile design of the 2024 Mazda CX-30 offers ease and agility without compromising on capability and space. This 2024 Mazda CX-30 is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Designed for an effortless drive, the luxurious CX-30 is sure to impress. Its refined cabin is quiet, instilling a feeling of tranquility behind the wheel. With plenty of cabin space, this gorgeous compact SUV is ready to handle any task you put in front of it. Innovative performance is not just about power, it's about a responsive and engaging drive that connects you to the road. This low mileage SUV has just 24,312 km. It's Deep Crystal Bl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 191HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CX-30's trim level is GS. Step things up with this CX-30 GS, which reward you with unique alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control, a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, 60-40 folding bench rear seats, proximity key with push button start, an 8-speaker Mazda Harmonic Acoustics audio system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and an 8.8-inch infotainment screen. Additional features include active lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert with automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, front and rear cupholders, smart device remote engine start, LED headlights with perimeter approach lights, and even more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
The versatile design of the 2024 Mazda CX-30 offers ease and agility without compromising on capability and space. This 2024 Mazda CX-30 is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Designed for an effortless drive, the luxurious CX-30 is sure to impress. Its refined cabin is quiet, instilling a feeling of tranquility behind the wheel. With plenty of cabin space, this gorgeous compact SUV is ready to handle any task you put in front of it. Innovative performance is not just about power, it's about a responsive and engaging drive that connects you to the road. This low mileage SUV has just 24,312 km. It's Deep Crystal Bl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 191HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CX-30's trim level is GS. Step things up with this CX-30 GS, which reward you with unique alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control, a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, 60-40 folding bench rear seats, proximity key with push button start, an 8-speaker Mazda Harmonic Acoustics audio system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and an 8.8-inch infotainment screen. Additional features include active lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert with automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, front and rear cupholders, smart device remote engine start, LED headlights with perimeter approach lights, and even more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and Mini Overhead Console w/Storage
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated Front Seats (3 Settings) -inc: manual 8-way adjustable driver seat and manual 4-way adjustable passenger seat
Mazda Connected Services (2-year trial subscription included) Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Leatherette/Metal-Look Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) w/Stop & Go
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Wheels: 18" Silver Metallic Finish Alloy
Tires: 215/55R18 All-Season
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Forward collision alert
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Smart City Brake Support (SCBS)
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Convenience
Proximity Key
Mechanical
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
48 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.85 Axle Ratio
Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV-Drive Automatic -inc: manual-shift mode and drive selection switch
Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4 -inc: cylinder deactivation
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 1,987 kg (4,381 lb)
Media / Nav / Comm
Window grid antenna
8 speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Subaru
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3840
2024 Mazda CX-30