2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

$15,495 + taxes & licensing 5 7 , 0 8 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 9328747

9328747 Stock #: 64532

64532 VIN: 2C4RDGBG7ER161635

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour BLU

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 57,087 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Trailer Sway Control Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Speed Control Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Reading Lights Front beverage holders Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Front Anti-Roll Bar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Perimeter/approach lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Trim Bodyside mouldings Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Electronic stability Driver seat mounted armrest Passenger seat mounted armrest Reclining 3rd row seat Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear beverage holders Variable Valve Control Number of Valves: 24 Drive Type: Front-Wheel Sequential multi-point fuel injection Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Max seating capacity: 7 Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 3rd row seats: split-bench Cylinder configuration: V-6 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Speakers: 4 Curb weight: 2,050kg (4,519lbs) Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt Transmission: multi-speed automatic Turning radius: 6.0m (19.6') Front tires: 225/65HR17.0 Rear tires: 225/65HR17.0 Compression ratio: 10.20 to 1 Engine displacement: 3.6 L Engine litres: 3.6 Engine torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM Manual-shift auto: AUTOSTICK Torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM Engine horsepower: 283hp @ 6,400RPM Towing capacity: 1,633kg (3,600lbs) Ramp breakover angle: 14 deg Fuel economy highway: 7.9L/100 km Interior maximum cargo volume: 4,072 L (144 cu.ft.) Fuel tank capacity: 76.0L Fuel economy city: 12.2L/100 km Approach angle: 14 deg Horsepower: 283hp @ 6,400RPM Departure angle: 19 deg Passenger volume: 4,420L (156.1 cu.ft.) GVWR: 2,744kg (6,049lbs) Interior cargo volume: 934 L (33 cu.ft.) Wheel size: 17 CD-MP3 decoder Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Front headroom: 1,012mm (39.8) Engine bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 83.0mm (3.78 x 3.27) Ground clearance (min): 142mm (5.6) 3rd row shoulder room: 1,575mm (62.0) 3rd row headroom: 963mm (37.9) Front hiproom: 1,485mm (58.5) Exterior length: 5,151mm (202.8) Exterior body width: 1,998mm (78.7) Wheelbase: 3,078mm (121.2) Front legroom: 1,034mm (40.7) 3rd row hiproom: 1,238mm (48.7) Front shoulder room: 1,619mm (63.7) Rear legroom: 926mm (36.5) 3rd row legroom: 830mm (32.7) Rear headroom: 999mm (39.3) Rear shoulder room: 1,628mm (64.1) Fuel economy combined: 10.3L/100 km Rear hiproom: 1,651mm (65.0) Exterior height: 1,751mm (68.9) Appearance: analog Compressor: Not Available Cargo: liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.