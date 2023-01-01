$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT| 7-PASS| LEATHER| HTD SEATS/STEERING| RMT START
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 106,838 KM
Vehicle Description
TOP OF THE LINE GT W/ HEATED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING, REMOTE START, POWER SLIDING REAR DOORS, 17-IN BLACK ALLOYS, STOW N' GO SEATS AND 9-SPEAKER PREMIUM AUDIO! Backup camera, power liftgate, rear sunshades, power seats, dual-zone climate control, auto headlights, leather-wrapped steering wheel, 115V AC outlet, econ mode, power 3rd row windows vents, remote controlled rear doors, auto dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth, garage door opener, fog lights, cruise control and Sirius XM!
Car-On Auto Sales
