<b>Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps </b><br> <br> The 2014 Mazda CX-5 is an attractive, well-designed small crossover with great gas mileage, as well as a light, athletic driving experience, according to The Car Connection. This 2014 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>If you want a 5 passenger SUV that offers great looks, playful driving manners, impressive technology and good value, this 2014 Mazda CX-5 deserves a test-drive. The CX-5 is the first Mazda to embody the automakers Kodo Soul of Motion styling. Fancy language aside, the 2014 CX-5 has defined curves that are both elegant and muscular. Viewed from the side, the CX-5 has a slightly forward stance that makes it appear athletic, ready to pounce. This SUV has 163,735 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our CX-5s trim level is GS. The 2014 Mazda CX-5 GS allows you to experience all the capability you need, without sacrificing the control you want. Features include stylish aluminum alloy wheels, tilt and slide glass sunroof, deep tinted glass, rain-sensing wipers, automatic projector beam halogen headlamps, front fog lamps, 6 speakers, color display screen, Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity, heated cloth front bucket seats, 6-way power driver seat with manual lumbar support, 40/20/40 bench rear seat, driver and passenger illuminated visor vanity mirrors, backup camera, blind spot sensor, perimeter alarm, and premium cloth upholstery.<br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

VIN JM3KE2CY3E0343732

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 163,735 KM

