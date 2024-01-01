$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Mazda CX-5
GS
2014 Mazda CX-5
GS
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
163,735KM
Used
VIN JM3KE2CY3E0343732
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 163,735 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps
The 2014 Mazda CX-5 is an attractive, well-designed small crossover with great gas mileage, as well as a light, athletic driving experience, according to The Car Connection. This 2014 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
If you want a 5 passenger SUV that offers great looks, playful driving manners, impressive technology and good value, this 2014 Mazda CX-5 deserves a test-drive. The CX-5 is the first Mazda to embody the automaker's Kodo Soul of Motion styling. Fancy language aside, the 2014 CX-5 has defined curves that are both elegant and muscular. Viewed from the side, the CX-5 has a slightly forward stance that makes it appear athletic, ready to pounce. This SUV has 163,735 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CX-5's trim level is GS. The 2014 Mazda CX-5 GS allows you to experience all the capability you need, without sacrificing the control you want. Features include stylish aluminum alloy wheels, tilt and slide glass sunroof, deep tinted glass, rain-sensing wipers, automatic projector beam halogen headlamps, front fog lamps, 6 speakers, color display screen, Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity, heated cloth front bucket seats, 6-way power driver seat with manual lumbar support, 40/20/40 bench rear seat, driver and passenger illuminated visor vanity mirrors, backup camera, blind spot sensor, perimeter alarm, and premium cloth upholstery.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
2014 Mazda CX-5