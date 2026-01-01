Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning</b><br> <br> For 2015, the Honda Civic Sedan remains the act to beat, thanks to its strong reliability, safety, comfort and resale value, says KBB.com. This 2015 Honda Civic Sedan is for sale today. <br> <br>In addition to the impressive performance and handling that the 2015 Honda Civic Sedan provides, this model also offers exceptional amenities to enhance the total experience. Staying in tune with what drivers want, this car features modern technology for information and entertainment. It also provides outstanding safety ratings to make everyone feel safe no matter where the destination leads. This sedan has 189,982 km. Its Taffeta White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.<br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2015 Honda Civic

189,982 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan EX

Watch This Vehicle
14024400

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan EX

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
189,982KM
VIN 2HGFB2F52FH006987

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Taffeta White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RB0638A
  • Mileage 189,982 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning

For 2015, the Honda Civic Sedan remains the act to beat, thanks to its strong reliability, safety, comfort and resale value, says KBB.com. This 2015 Honda Civic Sedan is for sale today.

In addition to the impressive performance and handling that the 2015 Honda Civic Sedan provides, this model also offers exceptional amenities to enhance the total experience. Staying in tune with what drivers want, this car features modern technology for information and entertainment. It also provides outstanding safety ratings to make everyone feel safe no matter where the destination leads. This sedan has 189,982 km. It's Taffeta White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SE - Navigation - Sunroof for sale in Kingston, ON
2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SE - Navigation - Sunroof 44,129 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Rebel for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Rebel 89,032 KM $38,223 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Journey CVP Canada Value Package for sale in Nepean, ON
2016 Dodge Journey CVP Canada Value Package 67,523 KM $11,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2015 Honda Civic