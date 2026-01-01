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2015 Honda Civic
Sedan EX
2015 Honda Civic
Sedan EX
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
189,982KM
VIN 2HGFB2F52FH006987
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Taffeta White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # RB0638A
- Mileage 189,982 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning
For 2015, the Honda Civic Sedan remains the act to beat, thanks to its strong reliability, safety, comfort and resale value, says KBB.com. This 2015 Honda Civic Sedan is for sale today.
In addition to the impressive performance and handling that the 2015 Honda Civic Sedan provides, this model also offers exceptional amenities to enhance the total experience. Staying in tune with what drivers want, this car features modern technology for information and entertainment. It also provides outstanding safety ratings to make everyone feel safe no matter where the destination leads. This sedan has 189,982 km. It's Taffeta White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
For 2015, the Honda Civic Sedan remains the act to beat, thanks to its strong reliability, safety, comfort and resale value, says KBB.com. This 2015 Honda Civic Sedan is for sale today.
In addition to the impressive performance and handling that the 2015 Honda Civic Sedan provides, this model also offers exceptional amenities to enhance the total experience. Staying in tune with what drivers want, this car features modern technology for information and entertainment. It also provides outstanding safety ratings to make everyone feel safe no matter where the destination leads. This sedan has 189,982 km. It's Taffeta White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2015 Honda Civic