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2016 Audi Q3
2.0T Technik
2016 Audi Q3
2.0T Technik
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$6,716
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
162,286KM
VIN WA1GFCFS0GR018506
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 162,286 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Park Assist, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection, Climate Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Rear Camera
This Audi Q3 is a compact luxury crossover with the ride comfort, easy maneuverability, and flexible cabin you seek. This 2016 Audi Q3 is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This Audi Q3 is the perfect fit for your city lifestyle - big enough for you and your gear to get into easily, yet the right size for an everyday drive. While the dimensions of the Q3 are tailored to its natural habitat of crowded cities, the adventurous spirit of this vehicle can hardly be contained. Perfectly balanced and elegantly designed, this Q3 rewards city tastes that beg to be taken far afield.
This coupe has 162,286 km. It's White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Q3's trim level is 2.0T Technik. This Progressiv trim adds some sweet features like navigation, park assist sensors, blind spot detection, rear camera, and climate control. This Q3 is far more than your typical entry level SUV with features like a panoramic roof, heated leather seats, a power liftgate, keyless entry, cruise control, steering wheel controls, and a 10-speaker sound system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM capability.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/financing-request/
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
This Audi Q3 is a compact luxury crossover with the ride comfort, easy maneuverability, and flexible cabin you seek. This 2016 Audi Q3 is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This Audi Q3 is the perfect fit for your city lifestyle - big enough for you and your gear to get into easily, yet the right size for an everyday drive. While the dimensions of the Q3 are tailored to its natural habitat of crowded cities, the adventurous spirit of this vehicle can hardly be contained. Perfectly balanced and elegantly designed, this Q3 rewards city tastes that beg to be taken far afield.
This coupe has 162,286 km. It's White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Q3's trim level is 2.0T Technik. This Progressiv trim adds some sweet features like navigation, park assist sensors, blind spot detection, rear camera, and climate control. This Q3 is far more than your typical entry level SUV with features like a panoramic roof, heated leather seats, a power liftgate, keyless entry, cruise control, steering wheel controls, and a 10-speaker sound system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM capability.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/financing-request/
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2016 Audi Q3