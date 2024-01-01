Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITION, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, ALLOY WHEELS, KEY LESS ENTRY AND CRUISE CONTROL</p><p>SAFETY INCLUDED, TAXES AND PLATES EXTRA</p><p>12 MONTH OR 20000 KM POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED. eXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE AT ADDITIONAL COST.</p><p>WE WILL FINANCE.</p><p>FOR MORE CARS, PLEASE VISIT</p><p>WWW.BellsCornerAuto.com</p><p> </p><p>CARFAX REPORTS AVAILABLE FOR EACH VEHICLE. </p>

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

323,815 KM

Details Description Features

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Location

Bells Corner Auto

1912 Robertson Rd, Nepean, ON K2H 5B8

613-721-CARS (2277)

  1. 1706908319
  2. 1706908319
  3. 1706908319
  4. 1706908319
  5. 1706908318
  6. 1706908319
  7. 1706908318
  8. 1706908319
  9. 1706908319
  10. 1706908319
  11. 1706908319
  12. 1706908319
  13. 1706908319
  14. 1706908319
  15. 1706908318
  16. 1706908317
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
323,815KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG1GR360554

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 323,815 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITION, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, ALLOY WHEELS, KEY LESS ENTRY AND CRUISE CONTROL

SAFETY INCLUDED, TAXES AND PLATES EXTRA

12 MONTH OR 20000 KM POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED. eXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE AT ADDITIONAL COST.

WE WILL FINANCE.

FOR MORE CARS, PLEASE VISIT

WWW.BellsCornerAuto.com

 

CARFAX REPORTS AVAILABLE FOR EACH VEHICLE. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bells Corner Auto

Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta for sale in Nepean, ON
2012 Volkswagen Jetta 107,565 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Accord 4dr I4 CVT Touring for sale in Nepean, ON
2015 Honda Accord 4dr I4 CVT Touring 127,450 KM $20,750 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Honda Accord for sale in Nepean, ON
2009 Honda Accord 202,536 KM SOLD

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bells Corner Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bells Corner Auto

Bells Corner Auto

Bells Corner Auto

1912 Robertson Rd, Nepean, ON K2H 5B8

Call Dealer

613-721-XXXX

(click to show)

613-721-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Bells Corner Auto

613-721-CARS (2277)

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan