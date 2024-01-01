Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Heated Seats!</b><br> <br> Compare at $16444 - Our Price is just $15965! <br> <br> The Escape is a Top Safety Pick award winner from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and has received a five-star government rating in all crash tests. This 2016 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>If you need an escape from mundane compact SUVs, this Ford Escape is your ticket. Attractive styling inside and out and true SUV versatility make it a compelling package. The comfortable interior has plenty of room for passengers and cargo and its packed with modern, advanced tech. This Escape delivers spirited, athletic performance while returning excellent fuel economy. If youre looking for a practical, efficient vehicle for getting around in style, the Ford Escape is hard to beat.This SUV has 111,070 kms. Its red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 231HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Escapes trim level is SE. Some of the highlights you will receive when moving up to the Escape SE include the SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth, an aux jack, and SiriusXM satellite radio, a backup camera, heated seats, bright dual exhaust tips, an entry keypad on drivers door, an engine block heater, front fog lamps, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Heated Seats. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU0G93GUB01344 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU0G93GUB01344</a>. <br/><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$130.43</b> with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2016 Ford Escape

111,070 KM

Details Description Features

$15,965

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Ford Escape

SE - Bluetooth - SiriusXM - Heated Seats - $131 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Escape

SE - Bluetooth - SiriusXM - Heated Seats - $131 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$15,965

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
111,070KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU0G93GUB01344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,070 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Heated Seats!

Compare at $16444 - Our Price is just $15965!

The Escape is a Top Safety Pick award winner from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and has received a five-star government rating in all crash tests. This 2016 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

If you need an escape from mundane compact SUV's, this Ford Escape is your ticket. Attractive styling inside and out and true SUV versatility make it a compelling package. The comfortable interior has plenty of room for passengers and cargo and it's packed with modern, advanced tech. This Escape delivers spirited, athletic performance while returning excellent fuel economy. If you're looking for a practical, efficient vehicle for getting around in style, the Ford Escape is hard to beat.This SUV has 111,070 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 231HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Escape's trim level is SE. Some of the highlights you will receive when moving up to the Escape SE include the SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth, an aux jack, and SiriusXM satellite radio, a backup camera, heated seats, bright dual exhaust tips, an entry keypad on driver's door, an engine block heater, front fog lamps, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Heated Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU0G93GUB01344.



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $130.43 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2019 Honda CR-V LX - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay for sale in Nepean, ON
2019 Honda CR-V LX - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay 113,084 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai KONA for sale in Nepean, ON
2020 Hyundai KONA 57,578 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT GL - Heated Seats - $131 B/W for sale in Nepean, ON
2018 Hyundai Elantra GT GL - Heated Seats - $131 B/W 0 $17,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,965

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Escape