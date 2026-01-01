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2016 Mitsubishi Outlander
GT
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander
GT
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$10,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
188,440KM
VIN JA4JZ4AX4GZ610688
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rally Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-0376A
- Mileage 188,440 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel
Are you shopping for affordable crossovers and not finding what you're looking for? The Mitsubishi Outlander might not be a household name, but it does give you a lot of unexpected features for the money. This 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This Mitsubishi Outlander offers an excellent value in the compact SUV segment. Designed with eye-catching style and a spacious interior, there's plenty of room and comfort to enjoy the great Canadian outdoors. This Outlander also delivers strong performance and composed handling which adds to its versatility. With so much versatility, you can be confident that your Outlander will keep on delivering for years to come. This SUV has 188,440 km. It's Rally Red in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Outlander's trim level is GT. This Outlander GT is generously appointed with luxurious features and advanced technology. It comes with super all-wheel control with drive mode selector, lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation system, adaptive cruise control, blind spot warning, leather seats which are heated in front, a heated steering wheel, a Rockford Fosgate 9-speaker premium sound system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a rearview camera, a power liftgate, a power sunroof, and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Are you shopping for affordable crossovers and not finding what you're looking for? The Mitsubishi Outlander might not be a household name, but it does give you a lot of unexpected features for the money. This 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This Mitsubishi Outlander offers an excellent value in the compact SUV segment. Designed with eye-catching style and a spacious interior, there's plenty of room and comfort to enjoy the great Canadian outdoors. This Outlander also delivers strong performance and composed handling which adds to its versatility. With so much versatility, you can be confident that your Outlander will keep on delivering for years to come. This SUV has 188,440 km. It's Rally Red in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Outlander's trim level is GT. This Outlander GT is generously appointed with luxurious features and advanced technology. It comes with super all-wheel control with drive mode selector, lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation system, adaptive cruise control, blind spot warning, leather seats which are heated in front, a heated steering wheel, a Rockford Fosgate 9-speaker premium sound system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a rearview camera, a power liftgate, a power sunroof, and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander