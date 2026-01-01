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2021 Subaru WRX
STI Sport MT
2021 Subaru WRX
STI Sport MT
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$35,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
102,439KM
VIN JF1VA2W65M9816560
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour World Rally Blue Pearl
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-0306A
- Mileage 102,439 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Spoiler, Alloy Wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps
The 2021 Subaru WRX has all the luxury of a family sedan with all the performance of the legendary WRX name. This 2021 Subaru WRX is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Introducing the 2021 Subaru WRX, the latest version of the performance sedan with serious motorsport credentials and legendary all-road / all-weather capability. This unique sedan boasts aggressive exterior styling and sporty interior accents to go along with surprising everyday comfort, cargo space, safety, and versatility. Unique in a sea of sameness, this fast paced and family friendly sedan sports the legendary technologies that have created a loyal fan base around the world namely, the turbocharged SUBARU BOXER engines and Subaru Symmetrical Full-Time AWD. This sedan has 102,439 km. It's World Rally Blue Pearl in colour. It has a Manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our WRX's trim level is STI Sport MT. Adding to the base trim, this STI Sport sport adds a rear spoiler, aluminum dark gunmetal alloy wheels, a 10-way power driver seat, Subaru Rear and side detection system (SRVD) which includes blind spot detection, lane change assist, and rear cross traffic alert, mirror integrated turn signals, fog lights, automatic headlamps that are steering responsive and a sunroof.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $266.84 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
The 2021 Subaru WRX has all the luxury of a family sedan with all the performance of the legendary WRX name. This 2021 Subaru WRX is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Introducing the 2021 Subaru WRX, the latest version of the performance sedan with serious motorsport credentials and legendary all-road / all-weather capability. This unique sedan boasts aggressive exterior styling and sporty interior accents to go along with surprising everyday comfort, cargo space, safety, and versatility. Unique in a sea of sameness, this fast paced and family friendly sedan sports the legendary technologies that have created a loyal fan base around the world namely, the turbocharged SUBARU BOXER engines and Subaru Symmetrical Full-Time AWD. This sedan has 102,439 km. It's World Rally Blue Pearl in colour. It has a Manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our WRX's trim level is STI Sport MT. Adding to the base trim, this STI Sport sport adds a rear spoiler, aluminum dark gunmetal alloy wheels, a 10-way power driver seat, Subaru Rear and side detection system (SRVD) which includes blind spot detection, lane change assist, and rear cross traffic alert, mirror integrated turn signals, fog lights, automatic headlamps that are steering responsive and a sunroof.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $266.84 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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$35,998
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2021 Subaru WRX