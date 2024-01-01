Menu
<b>Navigation, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound System, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Tailgate!</b><br> <br> Striking exterior features make this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport a great statement on the road. This 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>Hyundai designed this Santa Fe Sport to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a smart choice. This SUV has 108,488 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Santa Fe Sports trim level is Luxury. Whatever your plans are, carry them out in style with Santa Fe Sport 2.4 Luxury. Equipped with all the features found on the SE, this model is also equipped with opulent features such as a 12-speaker Infinity audio system, and an 8-in touchscreen navigation system with rear view camera, sliding second-row seats, drivers Integrated Memory System, proximity keyless entry with push-button ignition and a Smart power tailgate. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound System, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Tailgate. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

108,488KM
Used
VIN 5XYZUDLB2HG478670

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PB0329A
  • Mileage 108,488 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound System, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Tailgate!

Striking exterior features make this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport a great statement on the road. This 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Hyundai designed this Santa Fe Sport to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a smart choice. This SUV has 108,488 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is Luxury. Whatever your plans are, carry them out in style with Santa Fe Sport 2.4 Luxury. Equipped with all the features found on the SE, this model is also equipped with opulent features such as a 12-speaker Infinity audio system, and an 8-in touchscreen navigation system with rear view camera, sliding second-row seats, driver's Integrated Memory System, proximity keyless entry with push-button ignition and a Smart power tailgate. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound System, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Tailgate.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Rear View Camera

Exterior

Power Tailgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

