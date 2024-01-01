$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Golf
Trendline - Bluetooth - Low Mileage
2018 Volkswagen Golf
Trendline - Bluetooth - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
47,838KM
Used
VIN 3VWG17AU3JM290848
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U0851A
- Mileage 47,838 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry!
This 2018 Volkswagen Golf is the perfect companion for any adventure. You plan it out, and it will take you there and back without breaking a sweat. This 2018 Volkswagen Golf is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Seven consecutive generations of quality have proven that the 2018 Volkswagen Golf is still the ultimate hatchback. With an excellent safety score and the well known German quality build, this seventh generation Golf is simply money well spent. If you are on the market for a practical, versatile, stylish hatchback, look no further than the 2018 Volkswagen Golf.This low mileage hatchback has just 47,838 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Golf's trim level is Trendline. Historically famous and in its seventh generation, this 2018 Volkswagen Golf Trendline will surprise with its quality and features. Standard options include power heated side mirrors with turn signals, LED brake lights, power door locks, 8 speaker stereo with USB input and an SD card slot, 6.5 inch touchscreen, leather steering wheel, remote keyless entry, power windows, air conditioning, aluminum wheels, a back up camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
2018 Volkswagen Golf