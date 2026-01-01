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2018 Volkswagen Golf
R DSG
2018 Volkswagen Golf
R DSG
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$27,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
107,172KM
VIN WVWVF7AU6JW255474
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Indium Gray Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0759
- Mileage 107,172 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry
Unlimited power, all wheel drive and a finely tuned suspension that can turn any track day into a continuous winning streak. This 2018 Volkswagen Golf R is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This 2018 Volkswagen Golf R is the fastest, most powerful version of the Golf that is currently on sale. With a 0-100 in under 5 seconds, and a powerful engine churning out close to 300 horses, this Golf R is anything but tame and timid. Extreme power delivery to a refined all wheel drive system makes this Golf a capable hatchback that will give most race cars a chase for their money. Beautifully designed with a race-car inspired interior, the Golf R might is definitely one of those long forgotten dark desires.
This sedan has 107,172 km. It's Indium Gray Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Golf R's trim level is DSG. The most powerful Volkswagen Golf, the 2018 GOLF R is undeniably a purebred sports hatchback with high outputs of power and excellent stability. Options and features include heated an automatic 6 speed DSG gearbox, mirrors with turn signals, 8 speaker stereo with sub-woofer and an 8 inch touchscreen, Sirius XM, USB and Bluetooth connectivity, smart phone integration, heated power front sports seats, leather seating surfaces front and rear, a back up camera and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/financing-request/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $238.94 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Unlimited power, all wheel drive and a finely tuned suspension that can turn any track day into a continuous winning streak. This 2018 Volkswagen Golf R is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This 2018 Volkswagen Golf R is the fastest, most powerful version of the Golf that is currently on sale. With a 0-100 in under 5 seconds, and a powerful engine churning out close to 300 horses, this Golf R is anything but tame and timid. Extreme power delivery to a refined all wheel drive system makes this Golf a capable hatchback that will give most race cars a chase for their money. Beautifully designed with a race-car inspired interior, the Golf R might is definitely one of those long forgotten dark desires.
This sedan has 107,172 km. It's Indium Gray Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Golf R's trim level is DSG. The most powerful Volkswagen Golf, the 2018 GOLF R is undeniably a purebred sports hatchback with high outputs of power and excellent stability. Options and features include heated an automatic 6 speed DSG gearbox, mirrors with turn signals, 8 speaker stereo with sub-woofer and an 8 inch touchscreen, Sirius XM, USB and Bluetooth connectivity, smart phone integration, heated power front sports seats, leather seating surfaces front and rear, a back up camera and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/financing-request/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $238.94 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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613-823-XXXX(click to show)
$27,998
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2018 Volkswagen Golf