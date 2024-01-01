Menu
Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats!

The 2019 Hyundai Tucson has a look that inspires adventure. This 2019 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The redesigned 2019 Hyundai Tucson is more than just a sport utility vehicle, its the SUV thats always up for your adventures. With innovative features to keep you connected like standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, capable and efficient performance and heaps of built-in safety features, its always ready when you are.This SUV has 68,027 kms. Its red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Tucsons trim level is 2.4L Ultimate AWD. This Ultimate trim is the top level and offers everything you need in an SUV. Features include larger aluminum wheels, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with pedestrian detection, a larger 8 inch colour touch screen with navigation, high beam assist and ventilated leather seats. The passenger and driver seats are powered for added comfort and it also comes with a premium Infinity audio system, power liftgate, a large panoramic sunroof and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2019 Hyundai Tucson

68,027 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Tucson

2.4L Ultimate AWD - Navigation

2019 Hyundai Tucson

2.4L Ultimate AWD - Navigation

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

68,027KM
Used
VIN KM8J3CAL0KU025378

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PB0324A
  • Mileage 68,027 KM

Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats!

The 2019 Hyundai Tucson has a look that inspires adventure. This 2019 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The redesigned 2019 Hyundai Tucson is more than just a sport utility vehicle, it's the SUV that's always up for your adventures. With innovative features to keep you connected like standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, capable and efficient performance and heaps of built-in safety features, it's always ready when you are.This SUV has 68,027 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Tucson's trim level is 2.4L Ultimate AWD. This Ultimate trim is the top level and offers everything you need in an SUV. Features include larger aluminum wheels, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with pedestrian detection, a larger 8 inch colour touch screen with navigation, high beam assist and ventilated leather seats. The passenger and driver seats are powered for added comfort and it also comes with a premium Infinity audio system, power liftgate, a large panoramic sunroof and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

Touch Screen
Blind Spot Detection
Safety Package

Email Myers Automotive Group

