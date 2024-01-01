$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Tucson
2.4L Ultimate AWD - Navigation
2019 Hyundai Tucson
2.4L Ultimate AWD - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
68,027KM
Used
VIN KM8J3CAL0KU025378
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PB0324A
- Mileage 68,027 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats!
The 2019 Hyundai Tucson has a look that inspires adventure. This 2019 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The redesigned 2019 Hyundai Tucson is more than just a sport utility vehicle, it's the SUV that's always up for your adventures. With innovative features to keep you connected like standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, capable and efficient performance and heaps of built-in safety features, it's always ready when you are.This SUV has 68,027 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Tucson's trim level is 2.4L Ultimate AWD. This Ultimate trim is the top level and offers everything you need in an SUV. Features include larger aluminum wheels, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with pedestrian detection, a larger 8 inch colour touch screen with navigation, high beam assist and ventilated leather seats. The passenger and driver seats are powered for added comfort and it also comes with a premium Infinity audio system, power liftgate, a large panoramic sunroof and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Packages
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Touch Screen
Blind Spot Detection
Safety Package
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
2019 Hyundai Tucson