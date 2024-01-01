$37,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Hyundai Tucson
N Line
2023 Hyundai Tucson
N Line
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$37,998
+ taxes & licensing
28,395KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KM8JCCAE4PU172540
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crimson Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P3495
- Mileage 28,395 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Premium Audio, Aluminum Wheels, Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, LED Lights, Tow Package
Compare at $39138 - Our Price is just $37998!
Hyundai wanted to make the incredible Tucson even better, and they exceeded in every measure. This 2023 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2023 Hyundai Tucson was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this 2023 Hyundai Tucson is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today.This SUV has 28,395 kms. It's crimson red metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is N Line. For a sportier edge on top of refined luxury, opt for this Tucson N-Line and be treated to machined aluminum wheels and unique exterior styling, along with a sonorous 8-speaker Bose audio system, an express open/close glass sunroof, and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and voice-activated navigation. Additional features include N-Line badged heated front bucket seats with power-adjustment and lumbar support, red upholstery stitching, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, and a rearview camera system. Occupant safety on the road is assured, thank to blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, and rear collision mitigation.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Compare at $39138 - Our Price is just $37998!
Hyundai wanted to make the incredible Tucson even better, and they exceeded in every measure. This 2023 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2023 Hyundai Tucson was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this 2023 Hyundai Tucson is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today.This SUV has 28,395 kms. It's crimson red metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is N Line. For a sportier edge on top of refined luxury, opt for this Tucson N-Line and be treated to machined aluminum wheels and unique exterior styling, along with a sonorous 8-speaker Bose audio system, an express open/close glass sunroof, and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and voice-activated navigation. Additional features include N-Line badged heated front bucket seats with power-adjustment and lumbar support, red upholstery stitching, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, and a rearview camera system. Occupant safety on the road is assured, thank to blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, and rear collision mitigation.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2024 Volkswagen Atlas Execline 2.0 TSI - Leather Seats 10,508 KM $59,498 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Cherokee North - Bluetooth - Fog Lamps - $163 B/W 116,137 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen 1.8 TSI Trendline 159,525 KM $10,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$37,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2023 Hyundai Tucson