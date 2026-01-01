$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2019 Subaru Impreza
4-dr Sport-Tech Eyesight AT
2019 Subaru Impreza
4-dr Sport-Tech Eyesight AT
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3840
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
128,069KM
VIN 4S3GKAU62K3602624
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-0081A
- Mileage 128,069 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats!
The 2019 Subaru Impreza was built with you in mind. Stylish, capable, and well connected, it will stand out in the crowd just like you. This 2019 Subaru Impreza is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Subaru drivers a distinct breed of people. The 2019 Subaru Impreza is a tribute to you. With a unique blend of style, versatility, capability, and technology that goes afar and above the competition, you'll be driving a car that defines your space in a world of sameness. Make the most of every day with this 2019 Subaru Impreza.
This sedan has 128,069 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 152HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Impreza's trim level is 4-dr Sport-Tech Eyesight AT. This premium Impreza keeps you connected with an 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with GPS navigation, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, steering wheel controlled audio, and a premium sound system. Keeping the luxury going, it also comes equipped with heated leather seats and steering wheel, a power driver's seat, dual zone automatic climate control, and automatic headlights. For the ultimate in safety, this Impreza includes Subaru's patented EyeSight complete with pre-collision assist, adaptive cruise control, and lane keep assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, Sport Suspension, Apple CarPlay.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
The 2019 Subaru Impreza was built with you in mind. Stylish, capable, and well connected, it will stand out in the crowd just like you. This 2019 Subaru Impreza is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Subaru drivers a distinct breed of people. The 2019 Subaru Impreza is a tribute to you. With a unique blend of style, versatility, capability, and technology that goes afar and above the competition, you'll be driving a car that defines your space in a world of sameness. Make the most of every day with this 2019 Subaru Impreza.
This sedan has 128,069 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 152HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Impreza's trim level is 4-dr Sport-Tech Eyesight AT. This premium Impreza keeps you connected with an 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with GPS navigation, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, steering wheel controlled audio, and a premium sound system. Keeping the luxury going, it also comes equipped with heated leather seats and steering wheel, a power driver's seat, dual zone automatic climate control, and automatic headlights. For the ultimate in safety, this Impreza includes Subaru's patented EyeSight complete with pre-collision assist, adaptive cruise control, and lane keep assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, Sport Suspension, Apple CarPlay.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather Door Trim Insert
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way power adjustable driver's seat, 4-way manually adjustable front passenger seat and high/low heat level settings
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
EyeSight Adaptive Cruise Control
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rocker Panel Extensions
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Wing Spoiler
Tires: 225/40 R18 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 18" x 7.5" 10-Spoke Design Aluminum Alloy -inc: 2-tone
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Lane Keep Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking
Reverse Automatic Braking
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Mechanical
Sport Suspension
Sport tuned suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
50 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
3.70 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Boxer -inc: Horizontally-opposed, direct injection w/Electronic Throttle Control, Dual Active Valve Control System (Dual AVCS) and timing chain
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
8 speakers
digital signal processor
Real-Time Traffic Display
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Led Headlights
TOUCHSCREEN
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2019 Jeep Compass Trailhawk - Off Road Ready - $57.59 /Wk 120,003 KM $17,075 + tax & lic
2024 Acura Integra Type S - HUD - Premium Audio 30,873 KM $56,075 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy - Cooled Seats - $118.31 /Wk 60,981 KM $35,075 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Subaru
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3840
2019 Subaru Impreza