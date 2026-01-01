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2016 Volkswagen Golf
TRENDLINE
2016 Volkswagen Golf
TRENDLINE
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
613-521-2300
$12,919
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
137,300KM
VIN 3VW917AU2GM051860
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Interior Colour TITAN BLACK, ZOOM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 137,300 KM
Vehicle Description
A spacious and well designed interior, and a wide range of efficient power-trains give this Golf the edge over the competition, something it has always had. This 2016 Volkswagen Golf is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
It's versatile. It's innovative. And it's a perfect example of how a modern hatchback can think outside the box. Sit inside the ever-versatile Golf and experience just how much style, craftsmanship, and fun-to-drive turbocharged performance can be. The 2016 Golf comes with a turbocharged engine as standard, so you can be sure that it is going to deliver exciting performance on curves, corners, and straightaways no matter how you drive. With a driver focused interior, you'll feel at home straight away thanks to its long list of features. With a touchscreen display, 8 speakers, SiriusXM satellite radio, remote keyless entry and air conditioning - what's not to love?
This coupe has 137,300 km. It's Pure White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
It's versatile. It's innovative. And it's a perfect example of how a modern hatchback can think outside the box. Sit inside the ever-versatile Golf and experience just how much style, craftsmanship, and fun-to-drive turbocharged performance can be. The 2016 Golf comes with a turbocharged engine as standard, so you can be sure that it is going to deliver exciting performance on curves, corners, and straightaways no matter how you drive. With a driver focused interior, you'll feel at home straight away thanks to its long list of features. With a touchscreen display, 8 speakers, SiriusXM satellite radio, remote keyless entry and air conditioning - what's not to love?
This coupe has 137,300 km. It's Pure White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Hunt Club VW
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-521-XXXX(click to show)
$12,919
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-521-2300
2016 Volkswagen Golf