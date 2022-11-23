2020 Ford Escape

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 5 , 6 0 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9446026

9446026 Stock #: OB0235A

OB0235A VIN: 1FMCU9G65LUB50923

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 35,604 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels Interior Remote Keyless Entry Comfort Climate Control Convenience Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Additional Features Sync Blind Spot Detection TOUCHSCREEN Lane Keep Assist 4G LTE Ford Co-Pilot360

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.