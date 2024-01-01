Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Safety Package, Lane Change Assist, Aluminum Wheels!</b><br> <br> Capability means nothing without comfort, which is why the 2020 Tucson comes very well equipped with a wealth of features and technology designed around you. This 2020 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>2020 Hyundai Tucson is more than just a sport utility vehicle, its the SUV thats always up for your adventures. With innovative features to keep you connected like standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, capable and efficient performance and heaps of built-in safety features, its always ready when you are. This 2020 Hyundai Tucson is ready to show you what an affordable family SUV should be.This SUV has 63,299 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 161HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Tucsons trim level is Preferred. This Preferred trim is a great choice that comes with aluminum wheels, a blind spot detection system with rear cross traffic alerts and lane change assist, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel and drive mode select. You will also receive a 7 inch colour touch screen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED daytime running lights, a 60/40 split rear seat, remote keyless entry and a rear view camera plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Safety Package, Lane Change Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2020 Hyundai Tucson

63,299 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred - Safety Package

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred - Safety Package

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
63,299KM
Used
VIN KM8J33A48LU111337

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PB0379A
  • Mileage 63,299 KM

Vehicle Description

Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Safety Package, Lane Change Assist, Aluminum Wheels!

Capability means nothing without comfort, which is why the 2020 Tucson comes very well equipped with a wealth of features and technology designed around you. This 2020 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

2020 Hyundai Tucson is more than just a sport utility vehicle, it's the SUV that's always up for your adventures. With innovative features to keep you connected like standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, capable and efficient performance and heaps of built-in safety features, it's always ready when you are. This 2020 Hyundai Tucson is ready to show you what an affordable family SUV should be.This SUV has 63,299 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 161HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Tucson's trim level is Preferred. This Preferred trim is a great choice that comes with aluminum wheels, a blind spot detection system with rear cross traffic alerts and lane change assist, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel and drive mode select. You will also receive a 7 inch colour touch screen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED daytime running lights, a 60/40 split rear seat, remote keyless entry and a rear view camera plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Safety Package, Lane Change Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
Lane Change Assist
Safety Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2019 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline 5-door Auto for sale in Nepean, ON
2019 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline 5-door Auto 37,786 KM $20,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Cadillac CTS Sedan Luxury LUXURY AWD, 3.6 V6, DUAL SUNROOF, NAV, 19
2019 Cadillac CTS Sedan Luxury LUXURY AWD, 3.6 V6, DUAL SUNROOF, NAV, 19" WHEELS 61,236 KM $31,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Tucson GLS for sale in Nepean, ON
2013 Hyundai Tucson GLS 183,746 KM $10,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Tucson