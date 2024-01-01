Menu
Account
Sign In
***A car you can call new! This Beautiful Kia is a certified pre-owned.*** 135 Point Vehicle Inspection, 30 Day / 2000 KM Exchange Policy, Free 90 Days XM Trial. Recent Graduates can receive an additional $500 bonus towards their Kia Certified pre owned vehicle. (conditions apply please see dealer)

2021 Kia Sorento

30,608 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Kia Sorento

LX+ AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Kia Sorento

LX+ AWD

Location

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-6000

  1. 11101274
  2. 11101274
  3. 11101274
  4. 11101274
  5. 11101274
  6. 11101274
  7. 11101274
  8. 11101274
  9. 11101274
  10. 11101274
  11. 11101274
  12. 11101274
  13. 11101274
  14. 11101274
  15. 11101274
  16. 11101274
  17. 11101274
  18. 11101274
Contact Seller

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
30,608KM
Used
VIN 5XYRGDLC0MG057444

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K73581
  • Mileage 30,608 KM

Vehicle Description

***A car you can call new! This Beautiful Kia is a certified pre-owned.*** 135 Point Vehicle Inspection, 30 Day / 2000 KM Exchange Policy, Free 90 Days XM Trial. Recent Graduates can receive an additional $500 bonus towards their Kia Certified pre owned vehicle. (conditions apply please see dealer)

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 8 speed automatic

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Trailer Sway Control
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Seat upholstery: cloth
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
Max seating capacity: 7
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
3rd row seats: split-bench
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Approach angle: 17 deg
Departure angle: 22 deg
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Fuel economy city: 10.1L/100 km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Front tires: 235/65HR17.0
Rear tires: 235/65HR17.0
Fuel economy highway: 9.2L/100 km
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Drive type: all-wheel
Rear headroom: 994mm (39.1)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Front shoulder room: 1,500mm (59.1)
Exterior length: 4,800mm (189.0)
Compression ratio: 13.00 to 1
Fuel tank capacity: 67.0L
Front headroom: 1,024mm (40.3)
Front legroom: 1,052mm (41.4)
Exterior height: 1,695mm (66.7)
Ground clearance (min): 176mm (6.9)
Front hiproom: 1,411mm (55.6)
Fuel economy combined: 9.7L/100 km
GVWR: 2,480kg (5,467lbs)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Exterior body width: 1,900mm (74.8)
Wheelbase: 2,815mm (110.8)
Torque: 181 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Horsepower: 191hp @ 6,100RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 88.5mm x 101.5mm (3.48 x 4.00)
Rear legroom: 1,060mm (41.7)
Engine horsepower: 191hp @ 6,100RPM
Engine torque: 181 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine litres: 2.5L
Lane departure: Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS) active
3rd row legroom: 752mm (29.6)
3rd row headroom: 935mm (36.8)
Rear hiproom: 1,399mm (55.1)
3rd row hiproom: 1,080mm (42.5)
Rear shoulder room: 1,475mm (58.1)
3rd row shoulder room: 1,345mm (53.0)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Forward collision: Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) Car/Ped mitigation
Curb weight: 1,761kg (3,882lbs)
Towing capacity: 1,270kg (2,800lbs)
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 2,139 L (76 cu.ft.)
Interior rear cargo volume: 357 L (13 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kia on Hunt Club

Used 2021 Kia Sorento LX+ AWD for sale in Nepean, ON
2021 Kia Sorento LX+ AWD 30,608 KM $29,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Kia Rio 5dr HB Auto EX Special Edition for sale in Nepean, ON
2017 Kia Rio 5dr HB Auto EX Special Edition 52,367 KM $15,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia NIRO HEV L FWD for sale in Nepean, ON
2019 Kia NIRO HEV L FWD 30,121 KM $20,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kia on Hunt Club

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kia on Hunt Club

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

Call Dealer

613-688-XXXX

(click to show)

613-688-6000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Kia on Hunt Club

613-688-6000

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Sorento