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2023 Mazda CX-30
GS - Low Mileage
2023 Mazda CX-30
GS - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$26,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
32,000KM
VIN 3MVDMBCM6PM572437
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Quartz Metallic
- Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHERETTE TRIMMED UPHOLSTERY
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 32,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
The low platform of this CX-30 makes loading easy, and the generous cargo area leaves you and your passengers with ample space for all of your belongings. This 2023 Mazda CX-30 is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Designed for an effortless drive, the luxurious CX-30 is sure to impress. Its refined cabin is quiet, instilling a feeling of tranquility behind the wheel. With plenty of cabin space, this gorgeous compact SUV is ready to handle any task you put infront of it. Innovative performance is not just about power, it's about a responsive and engaging drive that connects you to the road.
This low mileage SUV has just 32,000 km. It's Platinum Quartz Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our CX-30's trim level is GS. Step things up with this CX-30 GS, which reward you with unique alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control, a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, 60-40 folding bench rear seats, proximity key with push button start, an 8-speaker Mazda Harmonic Acoustics audio system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and an 8.8-inch infotainment screen. Additional features include active lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert with automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, front and rear cupholders, smart device remote engine start, LED headlights with perimeter approach lights, and even more!
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/financing-request/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $200.13 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
The low platform of this CX-30 makes loading easy, and the generous cargo area leaves you and your passengers with ample space for all of your belongings. This 2023 Mazda CX-30 is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Designed for an effortless drive, the luxurious CX-30 is sure to impress. Its refined cabin is quiet, instilling a feeling of tranquility behind the wheel. With plenty of cabin space, this gorgeous compact SUV is ready to handle any task you put infront of it. Innovative performance is not just about power, it's about a responsive and engaging drive that connects you to the road.
This low mileage SUV has just 32,000 km. It's Platinum Quartz Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our CX-30's trim level is GS. Step things up with this CX-30 GS, which reward you with unique alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control, a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, 60-40 folding bench rear seats, proximity key with push button start, an 8-speaker Mazda Harmonic Acoustics audio system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and an 8.8-inch infotainment screen. Additional features include active lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert with automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, front and rear cupholders, smart device remote engine start, LED headlights with perimeter approach lights, and even more!
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/financing-request/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $200.13 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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$26,998
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2023 Mazda CX-30