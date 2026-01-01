Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> The low platform of this CX-30 makes loading easy, and the generous cargo area leaves you and your passengers with ample space for all of your belongings. This 2023 Mazda CX-30 is fresh on our lot in Nepean.<br> <br>Designed for an effortless drive, the luxurious CX-30 is sure to impress. Its refined cabin is quiet, instilling a feeling of tranquility behind the wheel. With plenty of cabin space, this gorgeous compact SUV is ready to handle any task you put infront of it. Innovative performance is not just about power, its about a responsive and engaging drive that connects you to the road.<br> <br>This low mileage SUV has just 32,000 km. Its Platinum Quartz Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our CX-30s trim level is GS. Step things up with this CX-30 GS, which reward you with unique alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control, a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, 60-40 folding bench rear seats, proximity key with push button start, an 8-speaker Mazda Harmonic Acoustics audio system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and an 8.8-inch infotainment screen. Additional features include active lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert with automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, front and rear cupholders, smart device remote engine start, LED headlights with perimeter approach lights, and even more!<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/financing-request/ target=_blank>https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/financing-request/</a><br> <br/>Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$200.13</b> with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details. <br><br>We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If youre looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you cant find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and well be happy to find it for you. If youre in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o

2023 Mazda CX-30

32,000 KM

Details Description

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Mazda CX-30

GS - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle
14224454

2023 Mazda CX-30

GS - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-3331

Contact Seller

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
32,000KM
VIN 3MVDMBCM6PM572437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Quartz Metallic
  • Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHERETTE TRIMMED UPHOLSTERY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

The low platform of this CX-30 makes loading easy, and the generous cargo area leaves you and your passengers with ample space for all of your belongings. This 2023 Mazda CX-30 is fresh on our lot in Nepean.

Designed for an effortless drive, the luxurious CX-30 is sure to impress. Its refined cabin is quiet, instilling a feeling of tranquility behind the wheel. With plenty of cabin space, this gorgeous compact SUV is ready to handle any task you put infront of it. Innovative performance is not just about power, it's about a responsive and engaging drive that connects you to the road.

This low mileage SUV has just 32,000 km. It's Platinum Quartz Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our CX-30's trim level is GS. Step things up with this CX-30 GS, which reward you with unique alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control, a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, 60-40 folding bench rear seats, proximity key with push button start, an 8-speaker Mazda Harmonic Acoustics audio system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and an 8.8-inch infotainment screen. Additional features include active lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert with automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, front and rear cupholders, smart device remote engine start, LED headlights with perimeter approach lights, and even more!

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/financing-request/

Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $200.13 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.

We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross L AWD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross L AWD 84,253 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD 68,313 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited - Low Mileage for sale in Ottawa, ON
2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited - Low Mileage 12,158 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen

4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-823-XXXX

(click to show)

613-823-3331

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-823-3331

2023 Mazda CX-30