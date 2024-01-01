$63,998+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Sienna
XSE 7-Passenger AWD - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$63,998
+ taxes & licensing
7,339KM
Used
VIN 5TDGSKFC1PS102372
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blueprint
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 7,339 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Navigation, Sport Suspension, Sunroof, Synthetic Leather Seats, Hybrid!
This Toyota Sienna is ultra capable and a versatile family hauler. This 2023 Toyota Sienna is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
With immense versatility and spaciousness, this 2023 Sienna will inspire you to take on any day, and look good while at it. Assertive at every angle, the neatly sculpted body exudes class and sportiness, with a thoughtfully designed interior that offers the ideal balance of function and style. The powertrain delivers proven power and outstanding fuel efficiency, and with a full array of tech and safety features, this 2023 Sienna is ready for whatever comes your way.This low mileage van has just 7,339 kms. It's blueprint in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sienna's trim level is XSE 7-Passenger AWD. Who said minivans can't be sporty? This XSE Sienna rewards you with sport-tuned suspension, inbuilt navigation, unique alloy wheels, a premium audio system and unique exterior styling. Other standard features include proximity sliding rear doors, an express open/close glass sunroof, synthetic leather seat upholstery and SiriusXM satellite radio, along with an efficient hybrid powertrain, heated front seats with a power-adjustable driver's seat, heated 2nd row captain chairs, fixed 60-40 split-bench 3rd row seats, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control with rear separate controls, a power liftgate, a 9-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and 7 USB charging ports. Safety features include blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning with lane keeping assist, forward collision alert, and driver monitoring. Additional features include LED lights with automatic high beams, front and rear cupholders, proximity keyless entry with push button start, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sport Suspension, Sunroof, Synthetic Leather Seats, Hybrid, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Power Options
Power Sliding Doors
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Mechanical
Sport Suspension
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
HYBRID
Blind Spot Detection
Synthetic Leather Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
