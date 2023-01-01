Menu
1997 Porsche Boxster

109,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2Dr Roadster Manual

Location

MMC Auto

202-220 Mulock Dr, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-895-8464

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

109,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WP0CA2983VS624028

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rollover protection bars

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1997 Porsche Boxster