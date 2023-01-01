$CALL+ tax & licensing
1997 Porsche Boxster
2Dr Roadster Manual
Location
MMC Auto
202-220 Mulock Dr, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7
905-895-8464
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
109,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WP0CA2983VS624028
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 109,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rollover protection bars
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Additional Features
Convertible Soft Top
