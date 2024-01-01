Menu
<p>2005 Subaru Outback R Wagon</p><p>3.0L 6 cyl. Auto AWD w/293,824km</p><p>Includes winter tires on rims</p><p>In great shape overall</p><p> </p><p>Asking $4,850, certified and ready to go.</p>

Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

2 - 1225 Twinney Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9E7

905-836-1433

  1. 1716403104
  2. 1716403107
  3. 1716403114
  4. 1716403119
  5. 1716403125
  6. 1716403129
  7. 1716403133
  8. 1716403138
  9. 1716403142
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Good Condition
VIN 4S4BP84C254358168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2005 Subaru Outback R Wagon

3.0L 6 cyl. Auto AWD w/293,824km

Includes winter tires on rims

In great shape overall

 

Asking $4,850, certified and ready to go.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Email Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

