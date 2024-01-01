SOLD
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2005 Subaru Outback
2005 Subaru Outback
Location
Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program
2 - 1225 Twinney Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9E7
905-836-1433
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
SOLD
CALL
Used
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 4S4BP84C254358168
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2005 Subaru Outback R Wagon
3.0L 6 cyl. Auto AWD w/293,824km
Includes winter tires on rims
In great shape overall
Asking $4,850, certified and ready to go.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program
2005 Subaru Outback 0 SOLD
2008 Honda Odyssey LX 203,099 KM SOLD
2004 Pontiac Vibe Base 229,249 KM SOLD
Email Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program
2 - 1225 Twinney Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9E7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-836-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
SOLD
Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program
905-836-1433
2005 Subaru Outback