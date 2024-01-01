Menu
<p>2012 Dodge Durango SXT</p><p>3.6L V6 Auto AWD w/94,494km</p><p>New brakes all around, Pirelli tires, etc.</p><p>In excellent shape overall.</p><p> </p><p>Asking $16,450, certified and ready to go.</p>

2012 Dodge Durango

94,494 KM

$16,450

+ tax & licensing
2012 Dodge Durango

SXT

2012 Dodge Durango

SXT

Location

Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

2 - 1225 Twinney Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9E7

905-836-1433

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,450

+ taxes & licensing

Used
94,494KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4RDJBG8CC113175

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 94,494 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Dodge Durango SXT

3.6L V6 Auto AWD w/94,494km

New brakes all around, Pirelli tires, etc.

In excellent shape overall.

 

Asking $16,450, certified and ready to go.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Used 2012 Dodge Durango SXT for sale in Newmarket, ON
2012 Dodge Durango SXT 94,494 KM $16,450 + tax & lic
Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

2 - 1225 Twinney Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9E7
905-836-1433

$16,450

+ taxes & licensing

Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

905-836-1433

2012 Dodge Durango