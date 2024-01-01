$16,450+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Dodge Durango
SXT
2012 Dodge Durango
SXT
Location
Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program
2 - 1225 Twinney Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9E7
905-836-1433
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,450
+ taxes & licensing
Used
94,494KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4RDJBG8CC113175
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 94,494 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2012 Dodge Durango SXT
3.6L V6 Auto AWD w/94,494km
New brakes all around, Pirelli tires, etc.
In excellent shape overall.
Asking $16,450, certified and ready to go.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program
2012 Dodge Durango SXT 94,494 KM $16,450 + tax & lic
2005 Subaru Outback 0 SOLD
2008 Honda Odyssey LX 203,099 KM SOLD
Email Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program
2 - 1225 Twinney Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9E7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-836-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$16,450
+ taxes & licensing
Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program
905-836-1433
2012 Dodge Durango