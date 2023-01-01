Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

160,545 KM

$26,295

+ tax & licensing
$26,295

+ taxes & licensing

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT, 4X4, Bluetooth, Reverse Camera

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT, 4X4, Bluetooth, Reverse Camera

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

$26,295

+ taxes & licensing

160,545KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9806134
  Stock #: P10065
  VIN: 2GCVKNEC7K1173781

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # P10065
  • Mileage 160,545 KM

Vehicle Description

Cardinal Kia Cares We are disinfecting surfaces every hour Offering NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS on all Pre-owned inventory aged 2014 + newer.



New Price!



Previous Daily Rental, 4x4, AWD. 4WD, Front Brake Service, Rear Brake Service, Fresh Alignment, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Driver door bin, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Passenger door bin, Power steering, Power windows, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.



White 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD WT 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive EcoTec3 5.3L V8





Family owned and operated more than 20 years, we provide the friendly and courteous service that you deserve. All of the Pre-Owned vehicles we offer for sale go through a , vigorous safety and mechanical inspection and are thoroughly cleaned and detailed so that they are in as close to ''as new'' condition as possible. Our DAILY Ontario wide Price Checks against similar inventory make sure we are offering you the best deal possible on any vehicle in our stock. Read our Online Reviews & Check us out on Facebook!***** See all of our New & Pre-Owned Inventory, at http://www.cardinalkia.com/.***** We have satisfied customers from all over Ontario; Niagara Falls, St. Catharines, Welland, Fonthill, Fort Erie, Grimsby, Port Colborne, Beamsville, Hamilton, Smithville, Wainfleet, Stoney Creek, Hamilton Mountain, Burlington, Oakville, Ancaster and Caledonia, Mississauga, South Brampton and Hagersville.***** With easy bank financing and these great values, you can drive home in one of these great Cardinal Kia pre-owned vehicles today."

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Tow Hitch

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

