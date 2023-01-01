Menu
2020 Ford Edge

4,830 KM

Details Description Features

$45,990

+ tax & licensing
$45,990

+ taxes & licensing

Brock Ford Sales

905-357-5410

2020 Ford Edge

2020 Ford Edge

2020 Ford Edge

Location

Brock Ford Sales

4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

905-357-5410

$45,990

+ taxes & licensing

4,830KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10010760
  • Stock #: T009LA
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K95LBA65047

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 4,830 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.brockfordsales.com/used/Ford-Edge-2020-id9679280.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ON
Ottawa
Fort Erie
Grimsby
Hamilton
London
Niagara Falls
Oakville
Stoney Creek
Welland
Jordan
Beamsville
Windsor and all of Canada for the Brock Ford family experience. We look forward to seeing you at our Pre-Owned department located at 4500 Drummond Road
L2E 6C7 or please call (905) 357-5410 or our toll free number 1 (800) 461 3323.
2020 Edge Titanium Elite Package Brock Ford is a family run and operated business that has been serving the Niagara region for over 42 years. At Brock Ford we do the negotiating for you before you visit our store! Our experienced Pre-Owned staff sear...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Brock Ford Sales

Brock Ford Sales

4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

