$45,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$45,990
+ taxes & licensing
Brock Ford Sales
905-357-5410
2020 Ford Edge
2020 Ford Edge
Location
Brock Ford Sales
4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
905-357-5410
$45,990
+ taxes & licensing
4,830KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10010760
- Stock #: T009LA
- VIN: 2FMPK4K95LBA65047
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 4,830 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ON
Ottawa
Fort Erie
Grimsby
Hamilton
London
Niagara Falls
Oakville
Stoney Creek
Welland
Jordan
Beamsville
Windsor and all of Canada for the Brock Ford family experience. We look forward to seeing you at our Pre-Owned department located at 4500 Drummond Road
L2E 6C7 or please call (905) 357-5410 or our toll free number 1 (800) 461 3323.
2020 Edge Titanium Elite Package Brock Ford is a family run and operated business that has been serving the Niagara region for over 42 years. At Brock Ford we do the negotiating for you before you visit our store! Our experienced Pre-Owned staff sear...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Brock Ford Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Brock Ford Sales
4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7