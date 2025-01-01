Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Chevrolet Colorado

68,473 KM

Details Features

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Chevrolet Colorado

2WD Work Truck

Watch This Vehicle
12287007

2021 Chevrolet Colorado

2WD Work Truck

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

Contact Seller

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
68,473KM
VIN 1GCGSBEN2M1133464

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P11316
  • Mileage 68,473 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Interior

Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cardinal Kia

Used 2024 Kia EV6 Land AWD w/ GT-Line Package I for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2024 Kia EV6 Land AWD w/ GT-Line Package I 17,688 KM $49,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Kia EV6 Land AWD for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2024 Kia EV6 Land AWD 17,688 KM $49,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 RAM 1500 Big Horn for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2023 RAM 1500 Big Horn 7,496 KM $51,885 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

Remote buying still available.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Cardinal Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-378-XXXX

(click to show)

877-378-3542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Colorado