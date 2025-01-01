$33,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 Chevrolet Colorado
2WD Work Truck
2021 Chevrolet Colorado
2WD Work Truck
Location
Cardinal Kia
7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
877-378-3542
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
68,473KM
VIN 1GCGSBEN2M1133464
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # P11316
- Mileage 68,473 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Interior
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Cardinal Kia
2024 Kia EV6 Land AWD w/ GT-Line Package I 17,688 KM $49,995 + tax & lic
2024 Kia EV6 Land AWD 17,688 KM $49,995 + tax & lic
2023 RAM 1500 Big Horn 7,496 KM $51,885 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Remote buying still available.
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Cardinal Kia
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia
7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
877-378-XXXX(click to show)
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
Cardinal Kia
877-378-3542
2021 Chevrolet Colorado