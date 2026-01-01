$3,522+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Kia Sorento
SX
2013 Kia Sorento
SX
Location
Kenny U-Pull
412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4
844-536-6987
$3,522
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
214,407KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYKWDA28DG407420
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Unknown
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 214,407 KM
Vehicle Description
Rubbing noise in back, Codes: P200 A manufacturer control, P0447 Evap. emissions system vent control circuit open, P0455 Evap. leak detected large. Rust on rear hatch, has tow hitch, chips on hood, dent along passenger side both doors.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Spoiler
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
air_conditioning
cruise_control
tinted_windows
traction_control
alloy_wheels
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Power_Lumbar_Support
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Trip_Computer
Passenger_Multi_Adjust_Power_Seat
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Locking_Differential
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Electronic_Parking_Aid
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Heated_Exterior_Mirror
Electrochromic_Interior_Mirror
Automatic_Headlights
Rear_Wiper
Fog_Lamps
Front_Cooled_Seat
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Interval_Wipers
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Front_Air_Dam
Skid_Plate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Kenny U-Pull
Kenny North Bay
412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
$3,522
+ taxes & licensing>
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2013 Kia Sorento