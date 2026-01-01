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Rubbing noise in back, Codes: P200 A manufacturer control, P0447 Evap. emissions system vent control circuit open, P0455 Evap. leak detected large. Rust on rear hatch, has tow hitch, chips on hood, dent along passenger side both doors.

2013 Kia Sorento

214,407 KM

Details Description Features

$3,522

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Kia Sorento

SX

Watch This Vehicle
13993740

2013 Kia Sorento

SX

Location

Kenny U-Pull

412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4

844-536-6987

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Contact Seller

$3,522

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
214,407KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYKWDA28DG407420

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Unknown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 214,407 KM

Vehicle Description

Rubbing noise in back, Codes: P200 A manufacturer control, P0447 Evap. emissions system vent control circuit open, P0455 Evap. leak detected large. Rust on rear hatch, has tow hitch, chips on hood, dent along passenger side both doors.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Spoiler

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

air_conditioning
cruise_control
tinted_windows
traction_control
alloy_wheels
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Power_Lumbar_Support
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Trip_Computer
Passenger_Multi_Adjust_Power_Seat
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Locking_Differential
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Electronic_Parking_Aid
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Heated_Exterior_Mirror
Electrochromic_Interior_Mirror
Automatic_Headlights
Rear_Wiper
Fog_Lamps
Front_Cooled_Seat
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Interval_Wipers
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Front_Air_Dam
Skid_Plate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny North Bay

412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4

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844-536-XXXX

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844-536-6987

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$3,522

+ taxes & licensing>

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2013 Kia Sorento