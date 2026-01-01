$3,922+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Chevrolet Trax
LT
2017 Chevrolet Trax
LT
Location
Kenny U-Pull
412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4
844-536-6987
$3,922
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
114,041KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNCJPSB9HL201953
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Unknown
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 114,041 KM
Vehicle Description
Code: P0304 Cylinder 4 misfire detected, crack in windshield, tiny paint chip both front doors, runs and drives well, back up cam.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
cruise_control
traction_control
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
keyless_entry
Power_Windows
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Power_Lumbar_Support
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Adjustable_Foot_Pedals
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Telematic_Systems
Interval_Wipers
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Skid_Plate
Navigation_Aid
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser 119,000 KM $2,500 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 EXTENDED 197,000 KM $4,900 + tax & lic
2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium 160,281 KM $2,400 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny North Bay
412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
$3,922
+ taxes & licensing>
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2017 Chevrolet Trax