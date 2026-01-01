Menu
Account
Sign In
Code: P0304 Cylinder 4 misfire detected, crack in windshield, tiny paint chip both front doors, runs and drives well, back up cam.

2017 Chevrolet Trax

114,041 KM

Details Description Features

$3,922

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Watch This Vehicle
14405884

2017 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Location

Kenny U-Pull

412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4

844-536-6987

  1. 14405884
  2. 14405884
  3. 14405884
  4. 14405884
  5. 14405884
  6. 14405884
  7. 14405884
  8. 14405884
  9. 14405884
  10. 14405884
  11. 14405884
Contact Seller

$3,922

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
114,041KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNCJPSB9HL201953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Unknown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,041 KM

Vehicle Description

Code: P0304 Cylinder 4 misfire detected, crack in windshield, tiny paint chip both front doors, runs and drives well, back up cam.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

cruise_control
traction_control
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
keyless_entry
Power_Windows
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Power_Lumbar_Support
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Adjustable_Foot_Pedals
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Telematic_Systems
Interval_Wipers
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Skid_Plate
Navigation_Aid

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser for sale in Drummondville, QC
2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser 119,000 KM $2,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 EXTENDED for sale in Jonquière, QC
2015 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 EXTENDED 197,000 KM $4,900 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium for sale in Laval, QC
2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium 160,281 KM $2,400 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny North Bay

412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,922

+ taxes & licensing>

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2017 Chevrolet Trax