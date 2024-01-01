$18,495+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Auto RED HOT!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. PWR SEATS. ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. KEYLESS ENTRY. PWR GROUP.
Location
MyCar.ca North Bay
157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2
866-385-7304
$18,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,610 KM
Vehicle Description
RED HOT!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. PWR SEATS. ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. KEYLESS ENTRY. PWR GROUP. TAKE THE LEAP!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!
Vehicle Features
