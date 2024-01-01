Menu
ALLOYS. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. KEYLESS-ENTRY. CRUISE. PWR SEATS. A/C. PWR GROUP.

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

87,982 KM

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1LZ $1500 FINANCE CREDIT!! INQUIRE IN STORE!! ALLOYS. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. KEYLESS-ENTRY.

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1LZ $1500 FINANCE CREDIT!! INQUIRE IN STORE!! ALLOYS. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. KEYLESS-ENTRY.

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

87,982KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUKSER5JG382103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Teal
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,982 KM

Vehicle Description

ALLOYS. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. KEYLESS-ENTRY. CRUISE. PWR SEATS. A/C. PWR GROUP.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500