2018 Chevrolet Volt
2018 Chevrolet Volt
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 74,276 KM
Vehicle Description
IIHS Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention. This Chevrolet Volt delivers a Electric/Gas I4 1.5L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, RANGE EXTENDER, 1.5L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING, DI, DOHC 4-CYLINDER (STD), Wireless Charging for devices, Wipers, front intermittent, variable with washers.*This Chevrolet Volt Comes Equipped with These Options *Windows, power with Express-Down on all, driver Express-Up with anti-pinch override, Wheels, 17 x 7 (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) Split 5-spoke aluminum, Ultra-bright machined finish with painted pockets, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, sliding, Tires, 215/50R17 all-season, blackwall, low-rolling resistance, Tire pressure monitor system, Tire inflation kit, Theft-deterrent system, anti-theft alarm with immobilizer, Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver, Tail lamps, LED illumination, Suspension, rear semi-independent, compound crank.* This Chevrolet Volt is a Superstar! *IIHS Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to claim your Chevrolet Volt!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
