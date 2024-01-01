Menu
Account
Sign In
IIHS Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention. This Chevrolet Volt delivers a Electric/Gas I4 1.5L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, RANGE EXTENDER, 1.5L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING, DI, DOHC 4-CYLINDER (STD), Wireless Charging for devices, Wipers, front intermittent, variable with washers.*This Chevrolet Volt Comes Equipped with These Options *Windows, power with Express-Down on all, driver Express-Up with anti-pinch override, Wheels, 17 x 7 (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) Split 5-spoke aluminum, Ultra-bright machined finish with painted pockets, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, sliding, Tires, 215/50R17 all-season, blackwall, low-rolling resistance, Tire pressure monitor system, Tire inflation kit, Theft-deterrent system, anti-theft alarm with immobilizer, Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report gives you information on your teens driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver, Tail lamps, LED illumination, Suspension, rear semi-independent, compound crank.* This Chevrolet Volt is a Superstar! *IIHS Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to claim your Chevrolet Volt!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

2018 Chevrolet Volt

74,276 KM

Details Description Features

$21,946

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Chevrolet Volt

5dr Hb Premier

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Volt

5dr Hb Premier

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

  1. 11171560
  2. 11171560
Contact Seller

$21,946

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
74,276KM
Used
VIN 1G1RB6S52JU133312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,276 KM

Vehicle Description

IIHS Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention. This Chevrolet Volt delivers a Electric/Gas I4 1.5L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, RANGE EXTENDER, 1.5L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING, DI, DOHC 4-CYLINDER (STD), Wireless Charging for devices, Wipers, front intermittent, variable with washers.*This Chevrolet Volt Comes Equipped with These Options *Windows, power with Express-Down on all, driver Express-Up with anti-pinch override, Wheels, 17 x 7 (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) Split 5-spoke aluminum, Ultra-bright machined finish with painted pockets, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, sliding, Tires, 215/50R17 all-season, blackwall, low-rolling resistance, Tire pressure monitor system, Tire inflation kit, Theft-deterrent system, anti-theft alarm with immobilizer, Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver, Tail lamps, LED illumination, Suspension, rear semi-independent, compound crank.* This Chevrolet Volt is a Superstar! *IIHS Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to claim your Chevrolet Volt!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Automatic Parking
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Bay Toyota

Used 2018 Toyota Tundra 4X4 CrewMax SR5 Plus 5.7L for sale in North Bay, ON
2018 Toyota Tundra 4X4 CrewMax SR5 Plus 5.7L 117,176 KM $38,976 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger FWD for sale in North Bay, ON
2020 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger FWD 41,144 KM $38,979 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Tacoma for sale in North Bay, ON
2020 Toyota Tacoma 58,930 KM $42,849 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from North Bay Toyota
E-Commerce

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-474-XXXX

(click to show)

705-474-9991

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,946

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Volt