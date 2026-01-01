$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
2018 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Location
Subaru of North Bay
600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-472-2222
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 116NSNA
- Mileage 106,678 KM
Vehicle Description
Built for open-air freedom and everyday usability, this used 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sahara brings classic Jeep character with the confidence of 4-wheel drive. Finished in tan with a black interior, it pairs rugged style with practical comfort. Its 3.6 L gasoline engine and automatic transmission deliver proven capability for North Bay roads.
With 106,678 km on the odometer, this 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sahara offers the versatility many drivers want in an SUV. Four doors make access easy for passengers, while features like remote starter, keyless entry, alloy wheels, fog lights, and power windows add welcome convenience to every trip.
FEATURES OF THE Wrangler Sahara
»» Four-door body adds daily driving practicality
»» Automatic transmission supports smooth, easy operation
»» 4-wheel drive boosts year-round confidence
»» 3.6 L gas engine delivers proven power
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
»» Anti-lock braking system helps controlled stops
»» Stability control supports confident road handling
»» Traction control improves grip on surfaces
»» Rear wiper helps visibility in weather
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
»» 3.6 L gasoline engine offers strength
»» Automatic transmission delivers smooth daily driving
»» 4-wheel drive adds traction off-road
»» Power steering assists easy low-speed manoeuvres
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
»» Front air conditioning keeps cabin comfortable
»» Cruise control helps on longer drives
»» Remote starter adds cold-weather convenience
»» Keyless entry makes access quick
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
»» Tachometer provides clear engine speed information
»» Power windows offer easy cabin control
»» Electric mirrors aid simple adjustments
»» Clear controls support everyday usability
CARGO SPACE
»» Four-door layout improves loading convenience
»» Rear cargo area suits daily gear
»» Flexible space for errands and travel
»» Useful room behind second row
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
»» Strong V6 power for daily use
»» True Jeep capability with 4-wheel drive
»» Easy access from four-door design
»» Simple controls and rugged versatility
This 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sahara stands out for drivers who want authentic Jeep utility without giving up useful everyday features. The tan exterior gives it a distinctive look, while fog lights, alloy wheels, and power mirrors complete a well-equipped package. It is a smart choice for commuting, cottage trips, and weekend exploring.
At Subaru of North Bay in North Bay, this used 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sahara is ready for its next adventure. If you want a capable SUV with proven mechanical simplicity, practical features, and iconic Jeep appeal, this Wrangler Sahara deserves a close look.
This 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sahara's VIN is: 1C4BJWEG6JL802986.
The advertised price is for financing only and applies exclusively to vehicles eligible for financing. Vehicles sold 'as-is' are not eligible for financing and require full payment at purchase. All cash purchases of finance-eligible vehicles will be subject to an additional $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees. For 'as-is' vehicles: the motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold 'as-is' and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.
Vehicle Features
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Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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705-472-2222