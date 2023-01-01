Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan Qashqai

126,605 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Qashqai

2019 Nissan Qashqai

SL NAV. MOONROOF. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM.

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Qashqai

SL NAV. MOONROOF. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM.

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

  1. 9539578
  2. 9539578
  3. 9539578
  4. 9539578
  5. 9539578
  6. 9539578
  7. 9539578
  8. 9539578
  9. 9539578
  10. 9539578
  11. 9539578
  12. 9539578
  13. 9539578
  14. 9539578
  15. 9539578
  16. 9539578
  17. 9539578
  18. 9539578
  19. 9539578
  20. 9539578
  21. 9539578
  22. 9539578
Contact Seller

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

126,605KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9539578
  • Stock #: 220741
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CR6KW314504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 126,605 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED SL!! NAV. MOONROOF. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. FULLY LOADEED SL !!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MyCar.ca North Bay

2019 Nissan Qashqai ...
 126,605 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 49,490 KM
$18,495 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Color...
 79,422 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

Call Dealer

866-385-XXXX

(click to show)

866-385-7304

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory