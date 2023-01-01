$22,995+ tax & licensing
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Nissan Qashqai
SL NAV. MOONROOF. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM.
Location
157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2
126,605KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9539578
- Stock #: 220741
- VIN: JN1BJ1CR6KW314504
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 126,605 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED SL!! NAV. MOONROOF. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. FULLY LOADEED SL !!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT
