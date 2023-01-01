$23,868+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-474-9991
2020 Honda Civic
Hatchback LX Manual
Location
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-474-9991
$23,868
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9951086
- Stock #: 23346A
- VIN: SHHFK7G3XLU301490
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 23346A
- Mileage 65,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This Honda Civic Hatchback delivers a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Manual transmission. Wheels: 16 Aero Design Aluminum-Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC).* This Honda Civic Hatchback Features the Following Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual, Tires: P215/55R16 93H AS, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Roll-Up Cargo Cover.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 can get you a dependable Civic Hatchback today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From North Bay Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from North Bay Toyota
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.