2020 Honda Civic

65,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,868

+ tax & licensing
North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

Hatchback LX Manual

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

65,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9951086
  • Stock #: 23346A
  • VIN: SHHFK7G3XLU301490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 23346A
  • Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Honda Civic Hatchback delivers a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Manual transmission. Wheels: 16 Aero Design Aluminum-Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC).* This Honda Civic Hatchback Features the Following Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual, Tires: P215/55R16 93H AS, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Roll-Up Cargo Cover.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 can get you a dependable Civic Hatchback today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

