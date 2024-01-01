Menu
Subaru of North Bay

600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

888-513-5338

13,000KM
Used
VIN JM1DKFB75L1465462

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 13,000 KM

Low Mileage, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Collision Mitigation, Blind Spot Monitoring, MAZDA CONNECT!

Whether you're revelling in back-country roads or navigating commuter traffic, this compact crossover SUV boasts superb versatility and a confident stance. This 2020 Mazda CX-3 is fresh on our lot in North Bay.

From its sophisticated exterior design to the cutting-edge technological innovations, Mazda engineers designed the 2020 CX-3 to inspire joy behind the wheel. The compact but versatile interior of the 2020 CX-3 with expandable cargo space, foldable rear seats and customizable storage accessories is designed to impress drivers and passengers alike.This low mileage SUV has just 13,000 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our CX-3's trim level is GX AWD. Premium features come standard on this incredible all wheel drive Mazda CX-3 with GX trim and includes a 7 inch colour touchscreen display w/ MAZDA CONNECT, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 6 powerful speakers. Enjoy your daily commute with features such as advanced blind spot detection, remote keyless entry with push button start, a color rearview camera, steering wheel mounted cruise and audio controls, side mirror turn signals and 60-40 split folding rear seat to make hauling cargo a breeze. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Collision Mitigation, Blind Spot Monitoring, Mazda Connect, Touchscreen, Cruise Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.subaruofnorthbay.ca/tools/autoverify/finance.htm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $145.32 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

Subaru of North Bay has been proudly serving customers in North Bay, Sturgeon Falls, New Liskeard, Cobalt, Haileybury, Kirkland Lake and surrounding areas since 1987. Whether you choose to visit in person or shop online, you'll find a huge selection of new 2022-2023 Subaru models as well as certified used vehicles of all makes and models.
The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto

Rearview Camera

Blind Spot Monitoring
TOUCHSCREEN
Mazda Connect
Collision Mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Subaru of North Bay

600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

