2020 Mazda CX-5

$33,952 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 1 , 2 4 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10009122

10009122 Stock #: U7278

U7278 VIN: JM3KFBDM4L0750769

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # U7278

Mileage 81,240 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.