Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

72,060 KM

Details Description Features

$31,580

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,580

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

Contact Seller
2021 Mazda MAZDA3

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

GT Bose Sound - Sunroof - 360 Camera - Heated Seats/Steering Wheel

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

GT Bose Sound - Sunroof - 360 Camera - Heated Seats/Steering Wheel

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

  1. 9986768
  2. 9986768
  3. 9986768
  4. 9986768
  5. 9986768
  6. 9986768
  7. 9986768
  8. 9986768
  9. 9986768
  10. 9986768
  11. 9986768
  12. 9986768
  13. 9986768
  14. 9986768
  15. 9986768
  16. 9986768
  17. 9986768
  18. 9986768
  19. 9986768
  20. 9986768
  21. 9986768
  22. 9986768
  23. 9986768
  24. 9986768
  25. 9986768
  26. 9986768
  27. 9986768
  28. 9986768
Contact Seller

$31,580

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
72,060KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9986768
  • Stock #: U7266
  • VIN: JM1BPADL7M1322553

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U7266
  • Mileage 72,060 KM

Vehicle Description

Features Include: Front Wheel Drive, Leather Interior, Bose Sound, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Backup Camera, 360 Camera, Radar Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Power Windows, Power Seats, A/C, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Transmission, Android Auto and Apple Carplay Compatible, Push Start.
Why should you buy from us? Our Clubhouse Commitment Program provides you with the peace of mind you are looking for when purchasing a Pre-Owned Vehicle. The Clubhouse Commitment provides the following additional coverages: 3 Year Tire and Rim Coverage, 3 month/5,000 km Power Train Coverage, 7 day/1,000 km Exchange Privilege, Anti-theft Protection, and a 6 month/10,000 km coverage on any defective wiper blades, battery or bulbs!
We are also committed to a fully transparent sales process by offering CarFax Reports and Safety Certification Details regarding your vehicle of interest. We competitively price our vehicles below market average which means that we have already done the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible.
Our Financial Service Managers are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We work with all of the major banks and third-party lenders and are confident that we can get you the best rate available. We pride ourselves on being financial experts, who can not only assist with the purchase of a vehicle but educate on the most intelligent way to go about it.
If thats not enough, when you purchase a vehicle from us, you will receive TWO discount coupons towards your first two regular oil changes, courtesy of the North Bay Mazda Service Department. Give us the chance to show you what we offer for your servicing needs, and we can build a relationship for life!
We are conveniently located on Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. Give us a call if you want to come and see this vehicle today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Bay Mazda

2020 Kia Sportage EX...
 70,065 KM
$31,207 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GT...
 72,060 KM
$31,580 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Tacoma V...
 194,263 KM
$29,292 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

Call Dealer

705-476-XXXX

(click to show)

705-476-7600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory